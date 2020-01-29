|
Gerald (Gerry) J. Flynn, 81 of Chelmsford passed away at his home after a lengthy illness on January 27, 2020 surrounded by his loving family and his two sons by his side. He was the beloved husband of Eleanor (Sandra Fadden) Flynn who he adored and celebrated over 61 years of marriage.
He was born in Lowell, MA during the Great Hurricane on September 15, 1938, son of the late Thomas F. Flynn and the late Kathleen (Donohoe) Flynn. "Gerry" attended and graduated from the Immaculate Conception School in Lowell where he was a basketball sensation and played for the CYO Championship at the Boston Garden at age 12. He was a graduated of Lowell High School, Class of 1958 and was the Captain of the Lowell High School Basketball Team.
Prior to his retirement in 2002, he was a maintenance supervisor at the Lowell Housing Authority for over 25 years. He was also a skilled brickmason and he was also a union laborer who worked on many local projects including Fox Hall at Lowell Tech and the construction of the O'Donnell Bridge in Lowell.
He was a true original country western music fan and together they enjoyed traveling to Dollywood, Tenn., Branson, Missouri, and California and all over the country in their motor home.
He made his home in Chelmsford, MA for the last 36 years and he also resided in the winters in Fort Myers, Florida and the summers at Hampton Beach, NH. He was an avid Boston sports fan, especially the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots - even though he grew up a New York Giants Football fan. He also attended many Boston Celtics games and the Boston Bruins 1972 Stanley Cup Finals. He was also a member of the East End Club of Lowell, MA.
His greatest joy besides his wife, Sandra was he "lived to see all five (5) of his grandchildren graduate from college."
He is survived by his two loving sons and his two daughters-in-law, Gerald J Flynn, Jr. and Joellen (Carrigg) Flynn of Hampton, NH and Thomas M. Flynn and Lynn (Hoare) Flynn of Chelmsford, MA. He was the grandfather (Grampy) to five grandchildren Micaela Flynn Mangino and her husband John Mangino, Megan K. Flynn and her wife Ashley Flynn, Matthew J.T. Flynn and his partner Chelsea Pande and Shannon K. Flynn, R.N. and Erin T. Flynn. He was also the wonderful great-grandfather to Tegan Ella Flynn and John "Jack" Mangino. He was also the brother-in-Law to Carole McDonough and the late Brian McDonough, Eileen and John Greiner, Martha and George Cunha and John Diamantopoulos.
He was also the brother of the late Thomas F. Flynn and the late Kathleen (Cindy) Flynn Diamantopoulos. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
