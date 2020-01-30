Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DOLAN FUNERAL HOME
106 MIDDLESEX ST.
CHELMSFORD, MA
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
DOLAN FUNERAL HOME
106 MIDDLESEX ST.
CHELMSFORD, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Margaret of Scotland Church
Lowell, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Flynn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald J. (Gerry) Flynn


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald J. (Gerry) Flynn Obituary
Gerald (Gerry) J. Flynn
of Chelmsford

Gerald (Gerry) J. Flynn, 81 of Chelmsford passed away Jan. 27, 2020. Visiting hours Thurs. from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral Fri. at 11am from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 12 Noon at St. Margaret of Scotland Church in Lowell. Burial in St. Patrick Cemetery, Lowell. Memorials may be made in his name to the Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 Merrimack St., Lawrence, MA 01843. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -