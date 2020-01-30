|
Gerald (Gerry) J. Flynn
of Chelmsford
Gerald (Gerry) J. Flynn, 81 of Chelmsford passed away Jan. 27, 2020. Visiting hours Thurs. from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral Fri. at 11am from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 12 Noon at St. Margaret of Scotland Church in Lowell. Burial in St. Patrick Cemetery, Lowell. Memorials may be made in his name to the Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 Merrimack St., Lawrence, MA 01843. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 30, 2020