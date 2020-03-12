|
Gerald Joseph "Jerry" Schaefer, Jr.
"Decorated Vietnam War Veteran
& Purple Heart Recipient"
LOWELL - Gerald J. Schaefer, Jr., 72, of Lowell, passed away on March 8, 2020, after a period of declining health following the loss of his beloved wife Anna, who passed away April 19, 2019.
Born September 12, 1947, in Lowell, he was a son of the late Gerald J. Schaefer, Sr, and the late Madeline C. (Clement) Schaefer. He grew up in Lowell and attended the local schools. He also attained an Associates Degree in Psychology from Middlesex Community College.
Mr. Schaefer served his country with the U.S. Marines during the Vietnam War. During his service he earned the National Defense Service Medal, Purple Heart, Vietnamese Service Medal, Vietnam Camp Medal w/dice. He also earned the Navy Commendation Medal, which he was most proud of. He earned this for a heroic achievement while on patrol near Cobi Thanh Than. During a search that left some of his fellow Marines overcome by fumes in a deep tunnel, without hesitation, he fashioned a rope out of shirts, and was lowered into the tunnel. Despite the toxic fumes, he continued rescue efforts which were crucial in the recovery of all of the Marines.
He resided in the Highlands and was a member of the VFW Walker Rogers Post #662. He loved photography, reading, and was a gifted writer. He also enjoyed keeping up with the latest technology.
He is survived by his seven children, Bobby, Samantha, Tanya, Gerald III, Tony, Victoria and Anna. Several grandchildren, and many great- grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Bruce, as well as his fellow veterans and friends at the Lowell VFW.
He was the grandfather of the late Darrin Michael Than who passed away in March of 2018.
SCHAEFER - YOU ARE INVITED TO HIS CALLING HOURS FROM 3 UNTIL 7 P.M. ON FRIDAY, MARCH 13, 2020 AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL, MA 01852, 978-458-6816. THERE WILL BE A SERVICE AT THE CONCLUSION OF THE CALLING HOURS AT 7PM. BURIAL IN ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY WILL TAKE PLACE AT A LATER DATE.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 12, 2020