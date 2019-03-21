lifelong resident of Lowell LOWELL Gerald L. "Gerry" Sarrasin, age 87, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 in Chelmsford after a period of declining health. He was the husband of the late Doris A. (Dufresne) Sarrasin. He was born in Lowell on June 29, 1931, a son of the late Leon and Rose (Delisle) Sarrasin. Gerry was a lifelong resident of Lowell and a U. S. Army Veteran having served in the military police during the Korean War. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a meat cutter at Hannaford Supermarket for 9 years and also worked at Lowell Provision, Alexanders and Butcher Boy. Gerry was a member of the Club Passe-Temps and enjoyed bowling, fishing and playing cards.



He is survived by a brother, Richard Sarrasin and his wife, Alice of Methuen; a sister, Gertrude Kearin of Lee; a sister-in-law, Lucille Sarrasin of Dracut; also many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Aline Tevepaugh, Donald and Robert Sarrasin. SARRASIN Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Prayer Service on Saturday morning, March 23, at 11 o'clock at the Chapel of St. Joseph Cemetery, 96 Riverneck Rd., Chelmsford. Arrangements are in the care of the Laurin Funeral Home, Lowell. To share your thoughts and memories of Gerry, please visit www.laurinfuneralhome.com.







