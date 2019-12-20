Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Services
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
16 Lee St
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-7411
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Church
198 Haggetts Pond Rd.
Andover, MA
View Map
Gerald L. Weitz


1936 - 2019
Gerald L. Weitz Obituary
Founder of Weitz Construction

TEWKSBURY:

Gerald L. Weitz, age 83, passed away on Tuesday December 17th surrounded by his family. Jerry was born on September 8, 1936 to Margaret (Murphy) and Phillip Weitz.

He graduated from Malden Catholic High School in 1955 where he was a star athlete, received many awards, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame on two separate occasions for football. He then went on to play semi pro football for the East Boston Tornados.

He enjoyed spending time with family & friends at his summer home on Cape Cod, MA.

Jerry raised his family in Tewksbury from 1968 to present. He established Weitz Construction in 1969, and also worked in the food brokerage industry for 30 years.

He was a communicant and supporter of St. Robert Bellarmine Parish in Andover.

Jerry leaves behind his wife Virginia (McSorley); his children, Bart F. Weitz and his wife Kathleen, Mark C. Weitz and his wife Patricia, and Gretchen A. Weitz; his daughter in law Melanie; also many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Jerry was predeceased by his son, Derek L. Weitz, and brothers, Howie and Kenneth Weitz.

WEITZ

Gerald L. Calling hours are Sunday, Dec, 22, from 3-7 p.m. at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury. His funeral procession will begin on Monday, Dec. 23, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by his Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 198 Haggetts Pond Rd., Andover. Services will conclude in the chapel at St. Mary Cemetery, Tewksbury. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to or St Jude Children's Research Hospital.www.farmeranddee.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 20, 2019
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 20, 2019
