M.R. Laurin & Son Funeral Home
295 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
(978) 452-0121
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
M.R. Laurin & Son Funeral Home
295 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Ste. Marguerite d'Youville Church
Dracut, MA
Gerald N. Houde Obituary
Gerald N. Houde
lifelong resident of Lowell; 63

LOWELL - Gerald N. Houde, age 63, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital after a three and a half year journey with cancer.

He was born in Lowell on April 22, 1956, a son of the late Henry "Mike" and Alice (Dubois) Houde. Gerald was a lifelong resident of Lowell and a communicant of Ste. Marguerite d'Youville Parish in Dracut. He was very active member of the parish having volunteered much of his time with St. Vincent de Paul where he served as treasurer.

Prior to his retirement, he was employed with the U.S Postal Service in Reading where he worked for over 20 years. Gerald enjoyed music, going to plays, and theater. He also loved spending his spare time playing board games with loved ones. He was proud to be from Lowell and and never missed his annual visit to the Lowell Folk Festival. Gerald brought joy to the lives of his family through his kindness and thoughtfulness by always putting family above all else in his life. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He will always be remembered for his caring, loving, giving nature and his deep faith and hope which he carried with him until the end.

He is survived by his three siblings, Henry Houde, Jr. and his wife, Sandra of Dracut, Denise Zarzycki of Seminole, FL and Roland Houde and his wife, Susan of Groton; also many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

HOUDE - Family and friends are invited to celebrate Gerald's life at the M. R. LAURIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell on Sunday, August 11 from 2 to 4pm. His Funeral Mass will be held on Monday morning at 10 o'clock at Ste. Marguerite d'Youville Church, Dracut. (Friends are asked to please meet at church) Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul - Ste. Marguerite d'Youville Conference, 1340 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, MA 01826. To share your thoughts and memories of Gerald, please visit www.laurinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 9, 2019
