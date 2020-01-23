|
Chelmsford
Gerald Paul Cohen, 84, of Chelmsford, formerly of Tewksbury and Lowell, passed away peacefully at home on January 22, 2020. He was the beloved husband of 64 years to Gertrude (Jean) Cohen. Gerry was born in Newburyport on February 6, 1935, the son of the late Rebecca (Harnch) Cohen and the late Samuel Cohen. He was raised in Lowell and graduated Lowell High School in 1953. He was the founder, owner, and long-time operator of Lynch Paint Center. Gerry sponsored and participated in numerous Lynch Paint Center men's softball and basketball teams. His civic activities included serving as a member of the Lowell Board of Parks, Lowell Board of Appeals, Past Exalted Ruler and Honorary Life Member of the Lowell Elks, and Past President of the Lowell Lions Club. He also volunteered as an umpire with the Highland Little League. Besides his wife Gertrude, Gerald is survived by his three sons; Robert Cohen and his wife Sharon of Boston, MA, Daniel Cohen of Kensingston, NH, Paul Cohen and his wife Phyllis of Harvard, MA and daughter Cheryl Perkins and her husband Robert of Pittsfield, NH. He is also survived by many beloved grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He also leaves his brother Louis of Florida.
There are no calling hours. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saint Mary's Church, 25 North Road, Chelmsford at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 25. KINDLY MEET AT CHURCH. Interment will follow at Saint Joseph's Cemetery, Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online guestbook visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM or find us on Facebook.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 23, 2020