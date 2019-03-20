Gerald P. 'G' Moran

of Chelmsford; 86



CHELMSFORD - Gerald P. 'G' Moran, 86, of Chelmsford, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 peacefully at Sunny Acres Nursing Home after a brief illness.



A son of the late Arthur P. Moran and the late Christina Isabella (O'Neil) Moran, he was born May 4, 1932, in Lowell and was raised in Lowell's Belvidere neighborhood and educated in the Lowell School System.



At the age of 18, he enlisted in the United States Army serving in Korea with the Artillery Division and later he volunteered for service in Vietnam. After his tours of duty, he transferred his service to the U. S. Air Force where he served with the Military Police and as an Air Marshall. He then went to serve as an instructor at West Point. He was honorably discharged in 1973 as a staff sergeant. Gerald was a highly decorated Veteran of two Wars and two branches of service, serving the United States for over twenty years with the highest distinction.



After his military career, he worked for the United States Postal Service in Waltham for ten years and later worked in the Westford School System for ten years before his retirement in 1996. He was an avid walker and walked three miles every day to attend Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church in Chelmsford. Gerald was a true patriot during his lifetime and was a life member of the Chelmsford VFW. During his daily walks, if a flag was flying, he would stop and salute it. Gerald lived his life with the motto, God, Family, Country.



He is survived by his loving family, his brother, Thomas E. Moran and his wife, Irene, of Chelmsford; his five nieces, Wendy Robbins and her husband, Doug, of Attleboro, Stephanie Ludwig and her husband, Ken, of Carmel, IN, Allison Pelosi and her husband, Andrew, of Needham, Amy Moran of Novato, California, and Tiffany O'Neil Avilla and her husband, John, of Buzzards Bay; as well as his very dear friends, Donna and Joseph Miele of Billerica. He is also survived by many grand nieces and nephews.



He was also a brother of the late Robert J. Moran; Jack F. Moran, Mary T, Muldoon and he was also predeceased by his dearly departed dog the late "Tapper" Moran.



MORAN - YOU ARE INVITED TO HIS CALLING HOURS 4 UNTIL 7 P.M. ON THURSDAY. ON FRIDAY, HIS FUNERAL WILL BEGIN AT 10 A.M. AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL 978-458-6816. HIS FUNERAL MASS WILL BE OFFERED AT ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST CHURCH, 115 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD AT 11 A.M. BURIAL IN ST. PATRICK CEMETERY. MEMORIALS IN HIS NAME TO S PROJECT, PO BOX 758516, TOPEKA, KS 66675-8516 OR AT WOUNDEDWARRIORPROJECT.ORG.



E-CONDOLENCE SITE WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM. Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary