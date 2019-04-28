|
|
a resident of Hudson HUDSON Gerald R. Galloway, 60, a resident of Hudson, passed away unexpectedly Monday evening, April 22, 2019. Gerald was the beloved husband of Kathy Galloway whom he shared 30 years of marriage.
Gerry was born in Lowell, MA, on January 15, 1959 and was the son of Alice Galloway (Hebert) and the late George Galloway. He was predeceased by his step father George Dabilis. Gerry attended the Lowell School Systems and worked as a Painting Contractor for over 45 years. He worked for Parent Painting for 25 years and operated his own business Galloway Wallcovering for 20 years.
Gerry loved his children. He was a good father and grandfather. He adored his grandchildren. Gerry loved the outdoors and nature - an avid hunter, he spent hours in the woods. He also loved to fish. He spent every summer fishing for Blues or Stripers off the Salisbury Beach Jetties. He was a Golfer and a typical New England sports fan who passed on his love of sports to his son, Beau; his love of music to his son, Jake; and his love of nature and animals to his daughter, Danielle. Another of Gerry's passion was Boxing. You could hear him every day, saying to the remote "Show me Boxing". He was always the life of the party and you could always find the children around him. He will be long remembered for his "Gerry's Jerky". He made venison jerky every season and everyone fought for it. It never lasted. Especially his granddaughter, Kailin, waiting for her delivery to Florida.
In addition to his wife, Kathy, he is survived by one daughter, Danielle Galloway of Lake Worth, FL and two sons, Beau Galloway and Jacob Galloway of Hudson, NH; his brother George Galloway and his wife, Cheryl of Lowell, MA, his brother Gary Galloway of Washington state, and his sister Gale Galloway of California, Grandchildren, Kailin Kondas, McKenzie Kondas and Bennett Galloway as well as many nieces and nephews. GALLOWAY Relatives and friends are invited to attend A Celebration of Life Service, Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. at New Life Christian Church, 272 Lowell Road, Hudson, NH. To leave an online condolence, story, or message please visit www.ANCTIL-ROCHETTE.com Arrangements entrusted to the care of Anctil-Rochette & Son Funeral Home, 21 Kinsley Street, Nashua, NH.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 28, 2019