Gerald R. Hallowood, 81
LOWELL - Gerald R. Hallowood, age 81, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019, at Lowell General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Tewksbury, MA on June 15, 1937, he was a son of the late John and Gertrude (Paquette) Hallowood. Following his education, Gerry entered into The United States Air Force. He was a proud service member for 12 years, serving in the Korean/Vietnam war, where he worked as a Senior Lineman assembling radio towers all over the world. After Gerry's time in the service, he worked in the precision sheet metal industry.
Gerry had many different interests that varied from woodworking to repairing electronics. He enjoyed working on old VCR's, and was convinced they would make a comeback someday. Gerry also enjoyed miniature wood working, and would make complete works of art out of simple hobby popsicle sticks. He was also an avid yard sale shopper, and loved finding various things to tinker with or repair. He also enjoyed listening to music, especially the Oldies. Above all else though, Gerry loved his family. He was a fixture at family gatherings and events and although he preferred to sit away from the main activities in a quiet spot he loved to be with family simply watching and especially enjoyed the children.
Gerry is survived by his niece and caregiver, Beverly Turcotte and her husband Ronald of Dracut; his two great-nieces, Kristin Greenwood of Chelmsford, and Kelly (Greenwood) Miller of Pelham, NH; his special nephew, Kenneth Hallowood Jr. of Hudson, NH; his sister Carol Hallowood of CA, his two sisters-in-law, JoAnn Hallowood of Lowell and Mary Hallowood of Hudson, NH, and his brother-in-law, Richard Harvey of Hampstead, NH, as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
Gerry was the beloved brother of the late Annette Hallowood, Lorraine Slike, Theresa Duarte, John Hallowood, Arlene Pelletier, Donald Hallowood, Kenneth Hallowood, and Patricia Harvey.
At the request of the family, all services for Gerry will be held privately. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to Crescent House, 15 Veterans Way, Lowell, MA 01852.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 3, 2019