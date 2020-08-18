Loving husband, father and grandfather
Gerald "Gerry" R. Jussaume, age 69, a resident of Lowell, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020. He was the husband of Carol C. (St. Louis) Jussaume with whom he had been married for 48 years.
Born in Lowell on October 25, 1950, he was a son of the late Raymond and Germaine (Clermont) Jussaume.
He was a graduate of Chelmsford High School class of 1968 and the Culinary Institute of America class of 1970.
Gerry owned and operated Heritage Caterers in Lowell for many years and later became a Culinary Instructor at Lowell High School.
He enjoyed cycling, skiing and cooking as well as spending summers at Old Orchard Beach, Maine with family and friends.
Surviving him in addition to his loving wife Carol, are a son and daughter in law, Joseph W. and Kristine Jussaume of Lowell; a daughter and son in law, Tina and John Patterson of Hudson, NH; two grandchildren, Benjamin Jussaume and Tonkla Patterson; a sister and brother in law, Rachel and Stephen Senecal of Sabastian, FL; an uncle and aunt, Richard and Janice Clermont; and special friends, Mary Desmarais and Ernie Rogers of Dracut and Charlene McKenney of Tewksbury. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters in law, nieces, nephews, and many cousins.
The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to the staff on C-Wing at D'Youville Senior Care for the excellent care they provided to Gerry.
Relatives and friends will be received at the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME, 4 Cassaway Drive, Tyngsborough on Wednesday from 4 to 6:45 p.m. A prayer service will take place immediately following in the Funeral Home. Those attending the services will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing to ensure everyone's safety. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the D'Youville Foundation, Office of Philanthropy, 981 Varnum Ave., Lowell, MA 01854 or the Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverley oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com
