1/1
Gerald R. "Gerry" Jussaume
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loving husband, father and grandfather

Gerald "Gerry" R. Jussaume, age 69, a resident of Lowell, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020. He was the husband of Carol C. (St. Louis) Jussaume with whom he had been married for 48 years.

Born in Lowell on October 25, 1950, he was a son of the late Raymond and Germaine (Clermont) Jussaume.

He was a graduate of Chelmsford High School class of 1968 and the Culinary Institute of America class of 1970.

Gerry owned and operated Heritage Caterers in Lowell for many years and later became a Culinary Instructor at Lowell High School.

He enjoyed cycling, skiing and cooking as well as spending summers at Old Orchard Beach, Maine with family and friends.

Surviving him in addition to his loving wife Carol, are a son and daughter in law, Joseph W. and Kristine Jussaume of Lowell; a daughter and son in law, Tina and John Patterson of Hudson, NH; two grandchildren, Benjamin Jussaume and Tonkla Patterson; a sister and brother in law, Rachel and Stephen Senecal of Sabastian, FL; an uncle and aunt, Richard and Janice Clermont; and special friends, Mary Desmarais and Ernie Rogers of Dracut and Charlene McKenney of Tewksbury. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters in law, nieces, nephews, and many cousins.

The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to the staff on C-Wing at D'Youville Senior Care for the excellent care they provided to Gerry.

Relatives and friends will be received at the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME, 4 Cassaway Drive, Tyngsborough on Wednesday from 4 to 6:45 p.m. A prayer service will take place immediately following in the Funeral Home. Those attending the services will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing to ensure everyone's safety. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the D'Youville Foundation, Office of Philanthropy, 981 Varnum Ave., Lowell, MA 01854 or the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverley oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Gerald "Gerry" R. Jussaume


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
04:00 - 06:45 PM
Tyngsborough Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
19
Prayer Service
06:45 PM
Tyngsborough Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tyngsborough Funeral Home
4 Cassaway Dr.
Tyngsborough, MA 01879
(978) 419-4954
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 17, 2020
Alluring Elegance Bouquet
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Margaret Paquet
August 17, 2020
Alluring Elegance Bouquet
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved