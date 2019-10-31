Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
N. Chelmsford, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Hussey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald W. Hussey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald W. Hussey Obituary
of N. Chelmsford

Gerald Winthrop Hussey, 83, a long-time resident of N. Chelmsford, MA died early Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family after a long illness.

He was married to Joy Ann (Aveni) Hussey with whom they celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary on October 5, 2019.

Born in Fitchburg, MA he was the son of the late Jesse J. and Frances M. (Sheppard) Hussey. He graduated from Townsend High School in 1954.

Mr. Hussey proudly served with the U.S. Navy, aboard the USS Destroyer Daly DD519 during the Korean War.

He worked at Raytheon for 28 years, followed by 15 years at Plastic Design, Inc in N. Chelmsford.

Following retirement he began a selfless mission of collecting and returning recyclable bottles & cans for the sole purpose of gifting the proceeds to his grandchildren upon their graduation. He was a foster parent during the earlier family years. He was an avid fisherman and member of the SFH&FC in Townsend. He was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church of N. Chelmsford.

Besides his wife, he was survived by his sons Gerald Hussey II and his wife Jo, Gregory and his wife Susan, Teresa and her husband Jeffrey Sherwin; a sister, Judith Fontaine; 7 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.

He was the brother of the late Jesse J. Hussey, Frances Laitinen and Sharon Jones. He was predeceased by a great-grandson.

Hussey

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his visitation on Sat., Nov. 2, 2019 from 9:30 AM to 10:30AM at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD. A Funeral Mass will follow the visitation at 11:00 AM at St. John the Evangelist Church in N. Chelmsford. Burial in Heart Pond Cemetery, Chelmsford will follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider performing an act of kindness. Share your pay-it-forward act of kindness experience at [email protected] so we can honor Gerry knowing his spirit lives on as you spread goodwill. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-256-4040. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Gerald W. Hussey
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -