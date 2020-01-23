|
1949 - 2020
DRACUT
Gerald W. Yandow, age 70, a resident of Dracut and a former longtime resident of Lowell, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020, with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Nancy L. (Whitcomb) Yandow, with whom he just celebrated their 50th anniversary.
Born in Billerica, on April 27, 1949, he was a son of the late Otis and Agnes (Kirby) Yandow.
Gerald was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Vietnam Era. He was the recipient of the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Sharpshooter M-16 and was honorably discharged in 1971.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed by the Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley as the Food Service Director.
Gerald enjoyed cooking and was always ready to take a trip to Vermont.
Surviving him in addition to his wife are a son, Shane E. Yandow of FL; a daughter and son in law, Erica L. Cooper and her husband Seth of Lowell; three grandchildren, Julianna Yandow, Joseph Burchell and Joeseph LePage; two brothers, Andrew Yandow of Billerica and James Yandow of FL; a sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Donald Burbank of FL; his sisters in law and husbands; Maureen Halligan and Ronald; Suzanne Mahoney and Michael, and Leah Baroni; his brothers in law, Maurice Dupont and Ronald D'India; also many nieces and nephews.
YANDOW
Gerald W. Yandow. Funeral services will be held privately in Vermont. For online condolences, please visit www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 23, 2020