Beloved sister, aunt and friend;
Geraldine J. "Gerry" Gavin, 78, a member of a well-known Greater Lowell family, passed away peacefully on Tuesday September 22, 2020 at D'Youville Senior Care in Lowell after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, January 26, 1942, a daughter of the late James C. and the late Lucille (Lauzon) Gavin, she attended Lowell schools and was a graduate of Lowell High School, Class of 1960.
Gerry went on to attend Greater Lowell Technical High School's Nursing program and became a Licensed Practical Nurse.
A dedicated nurse, with a career spanning over 40 years, she was a pediatric nurse for 35 years at Saint John's Hospital (nka Lowell General Hospital-Saints Campus) and later retired from the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital.
Gerry will be remembered by her family and friends for her loyalty, her zest for life, sense of humor and determination. Gerry's size was no measure for her strength as she was leaned on by many in need.
She is survived by her siblings, Marie (Gavin) Barker and her husband Dennis, Jimmy Gavin and his wife June, Edward Gavin, Dennis Gavin and his wife Robin, Sheila Gavin, Kevin Gavin and his wife Robin, Kenneth Gavin and his wife Kimberly; and by many loving nieces, nephews and their children.
In her later years, she enjoyed spending time with her family, her beloved dog, Chip and her best friends Danny White and Margie Fenney.
Gerry was predeceased by her brother, Billy, her nephews Ryan and Paul and her sister Sheila who passed away at a very young age.
The Gavin family would like to thank the wonderful staff at D'Youville Senior Care for their incredible care for Gerry.
Due to gathering restrictions, all services including a Funeral Mass and burial will be private for the family. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. E-condolences at www.odonnellfunerslhome.com
. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to Lowell Humane Society, 951 Broadway Street Lowell, MA 01854. Email us: info@lowellhumanesociety.org. Arrangements by the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME – LOWELL – (978) 458-8768. View the online memorial for Geraldine J. "Gerry" Gavin