Geraldine "Geri" McPhillips

Loving wife, mother, sister,



aunt and friend



Geraldine "Geri" (Munroe) McPhillips, 64, of Dunstable, Massachusetts, passed away Tuesday morning February 19, 2019 in her family home, which she built with her husband, Paul McPhillips. Paul and Geri celebrated their 42nd wedding anniversary in 2018.



Besides her husband, Paul, Geri is survived by her children, Lauren McPhillips Smith and her husband Josh, and Julie McPhillips, all of Boston; her brother, Frank Munroe and his wife, Maureen, of Tewksbury; her three sisters, Bunny Knight, Mary Ellen Nihan and husband James Nihan, and twin-sister, Barbara Pickering, all of Chelmsford; her in-laws, Joan Nunes and her husband, John, of Deland, FL: siblings-in-law, Gary McPhillips and his wife, Sue, of Lowell, Brian McPhillips and his wife, Paula, of Lowell, Sandra McPhillips of Deltona, FL, and Carol Munroe of Dunstable; as well as many nieces and nephews. Geri was predeceased by her brother, George Munroe, and brothers-in-law, Dixon, Dennis, and Jack.



Born in Brighton, Massachusetts, March 14, 1954, a daughter of the late Daniel J. Munroe and the late Mary F. (Connolly) Munroe and her husband, Geri's step-father, the late Thomas Harry Willard, Geri attended Chelmsford schools and was a graduate of Chelmsford High School, Class of 1972.



Geri went on to attend Northern Essex Community College where she received her Associate's Degree. She worked in the lab at the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital in Bedford for 37 years, and remained devoted to her job and her patients throughout her long career.



Geri treasured her family and friends, all of whom will deeply miss the thoughtful greeting cards she faithfully sent for every occasion. She enjoyed spending sunny days with her family at Old Orchard Beach, which would inevitably lead to an afternoon happy hour curated with cheese, crackers, and her favorite white wine (with ice, of course), followed by sundaes for dessert.



Geri lived life to the fullest and she was always up for fun adventures. One of six tight-knit siblings, Geri enjoyed many holiday traditions with her brothers and sisters as well as weekend trips to Hampton Beach with the McPhillips clan. Her dozens of nieces, nephews, and their children will always lovingly remember her kindness and infectious laughter.



Geri was an incredibly selfless and genuine person who did the right thing in every situation. She always maintained a positive outlook on life and expressed it with a big, beautiful smile, no matter what the circumstances. Her devotion to Paul and their daughters was remarkable and her ability to see the good in people was truly inspiring.



MCPHILLIPS - Friends and family may call at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST. in LOWELL from 3 to 7 P.M. Monday. Funeral Mass to be celebrated Tuesday morning at ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST CHURCH in Chelmsford at 11 o'clock. Burial will be private at a later date.



E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978) 458-8768. Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary