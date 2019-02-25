Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Donnell Funeral Home
276 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
(978) 458-8768
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O'Donnell Funeral Home
276 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST CHURCH
Chelmsford, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine McPhillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine "Geri" (Munroe) McPhillips

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Geraldine "Geri" (Munroe) McPhillips Obituary
Geraldine "Geri" (Munroe) McPhillips
of Dunstable, MA

In Dunstable, MA, February 19, 2019, at home, Geraldine "Geri" (Munroe) McPhillips, 64, beloved wife of Paul McPhillips of Dunstable. Friends and family may call at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST. in LOWELL from 3 to 7 P.M. Monday. Funeral Mass to be celebrated Tuesday morning at ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST CHURCH in Chelmsford at 11 o'clock. Burial will be private at a later date. E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Donnell Funeral Home
Download Now