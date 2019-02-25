|
|
Geraldine "Geri" (Munroe) McPhillips
of Dunstable, MA
In Dunstable, MA, February 19, 2019, at home, Geraldine "Geri" (Munroe) McPhillips, 64, beloved wife of Paul McPhillips of Dunstable. Friends and family may call at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST. in LOWELL from 3 to 7 P.M. Monday. Funeral Mass to be celebrated Tuesday morning at ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST CHURCH in Chelmsford at 11 o'clock. Burial will be private at a later date. E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 25, 2019