|
|
formerly of North Chelmsford
Geraldine Phyllis Ahearn passed peacefully at High Pointe House Hospice in Haverhill MA after a long illness. Pre-deceased by her sisters Virginia Holland, Beverly Beese, Clare Karis, Marjorie Sylvester and Ruth March, and her brother George.
Born in Boston and raised in North Chelmsford, she was the oldest of 7 children born to Clara Vibert and Oscar Edgerly. She graduated from Dracut High School and worked in electronics for most of her career, retiring from Wang Laboratories in the 80s and relocating to Kissimmee, Florida. She enjoyed the warm weather and sun for 10 years, during which time she managed a gift shop and volunteered for the Red Cross, ultimately returning to New England to live out her sunset years closer to family.
Geraldine was happiest when traveling, reading and bargain hunting, and had cherished memories of studying abroad with her dear Aunt Lydia in England and Scotland. She loved the ocean, and spending time in Maine with her daughter, Sharon.
Geraldine is survived by her youngest daughter Sharon Svatik of Micco FL (Emil), her granddaughter Kristyn Chartier of North Andover MA (Dan Elias), nieces Patricia McGrath & Patricia Myers, and special friends Rosemary, Betty, Linda and Kathy. She is also survived by 3 other daughters, twin sons, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and wonderful friends.
View the online memorial for Geraldine Phyllis Ahearn
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 20, 2019