O'Donnell Funeral Home
276 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
(978) 458-8768
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O'Donnell Funeral Home
276 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
9:00 AM
ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST CHURCH
North Chelmsford, MA
View Map
Geraldine R. (Villineau) Nagle


1933 - 2020
Geraldine R. (Villineau) Nagle Obituary
Loving mother, grandmother,

sister and aunt

Lowell

Geraldine R. "Gerry" (Villineau) Nagle, 86, of Lowell, died Friday, December 27th at Willow Manor Nursing Home in Lowell. She was the beloved wife of the late Donald C. Nagle, Sr. who died November 30, 2014.

Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, May 4, 1933, a daughter of the late James Edward and the late Florence (Farracy) Villineau, she received education in the Lowell school system.

Before retiring, Gerry was employed as an assembler with Raytheon Corporation in South Lowell for over 16 years.

Among her many activities, she enjoyed playing bingo, crocheting, cooking and camping, especially at the Powderhorn Campground in Old Orchard Beach, Maine. She was also an avid Red Sox fan. However, her greatest joy was the quality time she was able to spend with her children and grandchildren.

Gerry is survived by three children Donald C. Nagle, Jr. and his wife Janet of Oviedo, FL, Timothy J. Nagle and his wife Donna of Dracut, MA and Patricia A. Teague and her husband Timothy of North Chelmsford, MA; six grandchildren Jonathan Nagle and his wife Cathy, Dr. Drew Nagle, Christopher Nagle, Katherine Nagle, Daniel Teague and Brian Teague; three sisters Patricia McLenna of Lowell, MA, Joan Villineau of Chelmsford, MA and Margaret McDonald and her husband Peter of British Columbia, Canada; a sister-in-law Carol Villineau; and many nieces and nephews.

She was also sister of the late James Villineau, Arthur Villineau, William Villineau and Florence Foote.

Nagle

Friends may call at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST., at Fletcher from 4 to 7 PM. Thursday. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass on Friday morning at ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST CHURCH in North Chelmsford at 9 o'clock. PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Committal Services will be held privately. E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing, may make contributions in her memory to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978) 458-8768.



View the online memorial for Geraldine R. (Villineau) Nagle
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 1, 2020
