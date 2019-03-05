|
|
Gerard A. Fournier of Reading formerly of Lowell
Gerard A. Fournier, age 75, of Reading, formerly of Lowell, died at home Saturday, March 2, 2019, following a lengthy illness. Born and raised in Lowell; he was the son of the late Leo A. and Estelle (Desmarais) Fournier.
Gerard was the father of Linda Frank and her companion Tom Daly and Michelle Sorensen and her husband Mark; the brother of Priscilla LeDuc and Ronald Fournier. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and his devoted companion, Karen Massa, and her family. Services are private.
Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home 781-438-0135
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 5, 2019