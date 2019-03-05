Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home
4 Common Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
(781) 438-0135
Gerard Fournier
Gerard A. Fournier of Reading formerly of Lowell

Gerard A. Fournier, age 75, of Reading, formerly of Lowell, died at home Saturday, March 2, 2019, following a lengthy illness. Born and raised in Lowell; he was the son of the late Leo A. and Estelle (Desmarais) Fournier.

Gerard was the father of Linda Frank and her companion Tom Daly and Michelle Sorensen and her husband Mark; the brother of Priscilla LeDuc and Ronald Fournier. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and his devoted companion, Karen Massa, and her family. Services are private.

Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 5, 2019
