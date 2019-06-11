|
Owner of Rondeau & Sons, Inc.; 82
HUDSON, NH
Gerard C. "Jerry" Rondeau, 82, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Boston Medical Center after a sudden illness. He was born in Lowell, on August 31, 1936, a son of the late Charles J. and Regina (Lafortune) Rondeau. He was the husband of Rita Annette (Bernier) Rondeau for 62 years. He resided in Lowell, Dracut, and most recently in Hudson, NH.
Jerry was a well known local contractor and owner of Rondeau & Sons, Inc. He was a long time board member and Trustee for the Long Pond Grove Property Owner's Association. He was associated with the Dracut Lions Club, the Lowell Chamber of Commerce, and enjoyed camping with Rush-N-Go, NAFCA, and The Good Sam Club. Jerry also served as a member of the Army National Guard.
Jerry and Annette enjoyed outings, traveling, and cruising with family and friends. He was a communicant of the former St. Jeanne d'Arc Parish, St. Mary Magdalen Parish, and most recently of St. Kathryn's Parish in Hudson, NH. Jerry also enjoyed Sunday morning golfing with his friends and family.
Jerry will be dearly missed by his children; Suzanne Syvertson and her husband David of Sugarland, TX, Jacqueline Lydon and her husband Kevin of E. Bridgewater, MA, Richard Rondeau and his wife Diana of Seminole, FL, Donald Rondeau and his wife Cynthia of Salem, NH, Denise Rondeau of Waltham, MA, Maurice Rondeau and his wife Olivia of Australia, Louis Rondeau and his wife Mary of Mt. Vernon, NH, a brother, Walter Rondeau and his wife Susan of Lowell, MA, a sister, Diane Huggins and her husband Don of Dracut, MA, and 2 brothers in law; Louis Poisson and John Janeczko.
He leaves 18 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and cousins. He will also be missed by many business associates, especially Johnny and his family.
In addition to his parents, Jerry was predeceased by a son, Roger A. Rondeau; his sisters Therese Rondeau and Dorothy Janeczko; his in-laws, Adrien and Irene Bernier, Irene Frechette, Claire Poisson and Roland Bernier.
RONDEAU
Relatives and friends are invited to Jerry's Life Celebration on Wednesday from 4 until 8 PM at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday morning at 10 AM in St. Kathryn Church, 4 Dracut, Road, Hudson, NH. At the family's request, kindly meet at Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to: Habitat for Humanity of Greater Lowell At Hicks Farm, 124 Main Street, Westford, MA 01886. For
directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 11, 2019