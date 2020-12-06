1/1
Gerard F. "Gerry" Lemire
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
….Rock music aficionado

Gerard F. "Gerry" Lemire died unexpectedly at his home in Nashua, NH on Friday, November 27 at the age of 62.

Gerry is survived by the pride of his life, his daughter Madison Devoe and her husband SPC Jake Devoe of the U.S. Army.

Gerry was born on October 30, 1958 in Lowell, MA to Rita (McKeon) Lemire of Lowell and the late Robert C. Lemire. He graduated from Bishop Guertin High School in 1976 where he was a captain of three varsity sports and a member of the 1975 Division II state champion football team. Gerry is enshrined in the Bishop Guertin Athletic Hall-of-Fame. Gerry later graduated from the University of Lowell with a degree in Spanish education. For the past several years he has been employed as a Sr. Principle Commodity Specialist at BAE Systems. Previously, Gerry had long employment stints with Autoliv, Teradyne, and M/A-Com.

Gerry had an extensive rock music collection and attended dozens of concerts each year. He was also an avid reader of spy and mystery novels, and quickly solved daily newspaper crossword puzzles, jumbles, and Sudokus.

Gerry is survived by his siblings, Robert C. Lemire and wife, Susan, of Lowell, Richard G. Lemire and wife, Mary Beth, of Bluffton, S.C., Edward G. Lemire and wife, Judith, of Manchester, Margaret F. Persichetti and husband, Gary, of Lowell, and Stephen J. Lemire and wife, Ann Marie of Tyngsborough, and seven nieces and nephews, Jonathan, Joseph, Robert, Laura, Paul, Ashley, and Grace. He is also survived by his girlfriend Diane D'Onfro and longtime family friend Cheryl Surette.

There will be no public viewing because of the pandemic. A celebration of Gerry's life will be announced for a later date. Donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project in honor of the deceased. To leave an online condolence, story, or message please visit www.ANCTIL-ROCHETTE.com



View the online memorial for Gerard F. "Gerry" Lemire


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anctil-Rochette & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
21 Kinsley Street
Nashua, NH 03060-3844
(603) 883-3041
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
December 5, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. I'll always remember Jerry as a leader and tremendous athlete.
James Otis
Friend
December 2, 2020
RFBzo,
Rock on!
RFBarney
Brother
December 1, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Lemire family. My late grandfather (Frank McMahon) lived a few doors down from your dad's family (Red Lemire) in St. Peter's Parish during their youth. You will all be in my thoughts.

Affectionately,
Rory Noonan
Rory Noonan
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved