Gerard F. "Gerry" Lemire died unexpectedly at his home in Nashua, NH on Friday, November 27 at the age of 62.
Gerry is survived by the pride of his life, his daughter Madison Devoe and her husband SPC Jake Devoe of the U.S. Army.
Gerry was born on October 30, 1958 in Lowell, MA to Rita (McKeon) Lemire of Lowell and the late Robert C. Lemire. He graduated from Bishop Guertin High School in 1976 where he was a captain of three varsity sports and a member of the 1975 Division II state champion football team. Gerry is enshrined in the Bishop Guertin Athletic Hall-of-Fame. Gerry later graduated from the University of Lowell with a degree in Spanish education. For the past several years he has been employed as a Sr. Principle Commodity Specialist at BAE Systems. Previously, Gerry had long employment stints with Autoliv, Teradyne, and M/A-Com.
Gerry had an extensive rock music collection and attended dozens of concerts each year. He was also an avid reader of spy and mystery novels, and quickly solved daily newspaper crossword puzzles, jumbles, and Sudokus.
Gerry is survived by his siblings, Robert C. Lemire and wife, Susan, of Lowell, Richard G. Lemire and wife, Mary Beth, of Bluffton, S.C., Edward G. Lemire and wife, Judith, of Manchester, Margaret F. Persichetti and husband, Gary, of Lowell, and Stephen J. Lemire and wife, Ann Marie of Tyngsborough, and seven nieces and nephews, Jonathan, Joseph, Robert, Laura, Paul, Ashley, and Grace. He is also survived by his girlfriend Diane D'Onfro and longtime family friend Cheryl Surette.
There will be no public viewing because of the pandemic. A celebration of Gerry's life will be announced for a later date. Donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
