To Dot & family, Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this most difficult time. We have great memories of Gerry at family get together sat Mike and Patricia’s house. He loved to talk about his his skiing days. He always had that lovely smile. He will be greatly missed by all. May he Rest in Peace❤

Much love Paul & Alicia Heneghan. Bridgton Me



Friend