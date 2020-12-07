1/1
Gerard J. "Gerry" Proulx
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
of Chelmsford

Gerard "Gerry" J. Proulx, 84, of Chelmsford, MA died Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital.

He was married to Dorothy (Harnois) Proulx with whom he celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary this past May 31st.

Born in Lowell, he was the son of the late Emile and Alice Proulx. He graduated from Dracut High School with the class of 1953. He attended Lowell Tech, and furthered his education, graduating from the Wentworth Institute of Boston with a BS in Mechanical Engineering.

He proudly served with the U.S. Army National Guard.

He retired from Honeywell of Billerica. In retirement he worked for Elder Services of Lawrence.

Gerry was an athlete in high school and throughout his life running in the Boston Marathon twice. He enjoyed cross country skiing and had a passion for downhill skiing.

He was a member and lector at St. John the Evangelist Church in N. Chelmsford.

He was a former member of the Alpine Square Dancing Club.

Besides his wife he is survived by his sons, Gerald Proulx of Nashua, NH, Michael and his wife Patricia Proulx of Pepperell, MA and Kenneth and his wife Jenny Proulx of Chelmsford, grandchildren Nicole and her husband Gregg Gelinas and their daughter Megan, Jared Proulx, Danielle and her husband Wesley Krupp, Kaila, Kirsten and Emily Proulx, Charles Redden, two future great grandchildren, a brother in law, Ainsworth Kondra of Dracut and many nieces and nephews.

He was the brother of the late Robert and Emile Proulx and "Jackie" J. Kondra.

PROULX

Gerard J. Proulx of Chelmsford, MA died Wed. Dec. 2, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital. Visiting hours Wed. from 3 to 7 P.M. from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD. Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church will be private, due to Covid 19 restrictions. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford will be outdoors and open to the public. Memorials may be made in his name to the Alzheimer's Association. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Gerard "Gerry" J. Proulx



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 5, 2020
To Dot & family, Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this most difficult time. We have great memories of Gerry at family get together sat Mike and Patricia’s house. He loved to talk about his his skiing days. He always had that lovely smile. He will be greatly missed by all. May he Rest in Peace❤
Much love Paul & Alicia Heneghan. Bridgton Me
Alicia & Paul Heneghan
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved