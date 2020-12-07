of Chelmsford
Gerard "Gerry" J. Proulx, 84, of Chelmsford, MA died Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital.
He was married to Dorothy (Harnois) Proulx with whom he celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary this past May 31st.
Born in Lowell, he was the son of the late Emile and Alice Proulx. He graduated from Dracut High School with the class of 1953. He attended Lowell Tech, and furthered his education, graduating from the Wentworth Institute of Boston with a BS in Mechanical Engineering.
He proudly served with the U.S. Army National Guard.
He retired from Honeywell of Billerica. In retirement he worked for Elder Services of Lawrence.
Gerry was an athlete in high school and throughout his life running in the Boston Marathon twice. He enjoyed cross country skiing and had a passion for downhill skiing.
He was a member and lector at St. John the Evangelist Church in N. Chelmsford.
He was a former member of the Alpine Square Dancing Club.
Besides his wife he is survived by his sons, Gerald Proulx of Nashua, NH, Michael and his wife Patricia Proulx of Pepperell, MA and Kenneth and his wife Jenny Proulx of Chelmsford, grandchildren Nicole and her husband Gregg Gelinas and their daughter Megan, Jared Proulx, Danielle and her husband Wesley Krupp, Kaila, Kirsten and Emily Proulx, Charles Redden, two future great grandchildren, a brother in law, Ainsworth Kondra of Dracut and many nieces and nephews.
He was the brother of the late Robert and Emile Proulx and "Jackie" J. Kondra.
PROULX
Gerard J. Proulx of Chelmsford, MA died Wed. Dec. 2, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital. Visiting hours Wed. from 3 to 7 P.M. from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD. Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church will be private, due to Covid 19 restrictions. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford will be outdoors and open to the public. Memorials may be made in his name to the Alzheimer's Association
. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041.
