Beloved Father, Brother and Friend DRACUT Gerard "Gerry" R. Poitras, age 59, passed away at his home on Friday, May 17, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Caroline (Cote) Poitras, with whom he spent 35 wonderful years of life together.
Born in Lowell, MA on February 9, 1960, he was a son of the late Gerard W. and Lorraine (Baillargeon) Poitras. Gerry was educated at Danforth High School, and later went on to be a Postal Carrier for the United States Postal Service, in Carlisle, MA. In his free time, Gerry enjoyed fishing, going to flea markets, and doing yard work at his home. He also enjoyed building Lego kits and drafting, and had a special affection for all things architectural. There was little else that Gerry loved more though than watching the Patriots play and spending time with his family.
Gerry is survived by his two dear step-children, Lisa Cote-Lewis of Dracut, and Ronald Cote and his wife Renae of Dracut; his four grandchildren, Joseph Cote, Cody Lewis, Alexys Cote, and Abigail Cote; his seven siblings, Michael Poitras and his wife Lisa of Dracut, Mark Poitras and his wife Sue of Nashua, NH, John Poitras and his wife of ME, Joseph Poitras of AL, William Poitras and his wife Nicole of Carver, and Karen Poitras of CA; his sister-in-law, Miriam Poitras of Haverhill, as well as many nieces and nephews. At the request of Gerry and his family, all services will be held privately. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made in Gerry's honor to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. To leave an online memory or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 21, 2019