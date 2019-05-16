|
|
Germaine Gagne Ogonosky
of Lowell; 72
Germaine Gagne Ogonosky, age 72, a resident of Lowell passed away on March 4, 2019 at Northwood Nursing Home.
Germaine loved going out with friends and enjoyed playing cards and bingo. She helped with the Share Program for many years. She was a fifteen years cancer survivor and participated in the Walk For Cancer.
Germaine is survived by a son, Michael Curran, a daughter Cathleen Curran, and six grandchildren. She also leaves behind her brother Andrew Gagne. She will be missed by her two special friends, Terry Dubois and Sister Jane Holland.
A special thank you to Jodi and Margaret who cared for Germaine at Hospice. Thank you also to all who helped make Germaine's stay at Northwood Nursing Home a very pleasant one.
A memorial mass will be celebrated in the chapel of St. Margaret of Scotland Church, 374 Stevens St., Lowell, on Saturday, May 18 at 11:30 a.m. Please use side door entrance to the Church.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 16, 2019