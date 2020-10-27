1/1
Gertrude Barbara (Trudy) Ripa
1928 - 2020
Loving Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother

And Great-Great Grandmother

Gertrude B. Ripa, Age 91, wife of the late John F. Ripa Sr., to whom she was married to for fifty years, died Friday at her home surrounded by family.

She was born to the late William L. and Julia (Reidy) Forster in Cambridge on December 14, 1928. She moved to Billerica at a young age. Previously deceased by 6 brothers.

Trudy was employed as an interior designer for Cabot House prior to her retirement. She was a member of the Billerica Council on Aging and a former member of the Billerica Sons of Italy and the Red Hat Society. In her younger years, she helped start the Camp Fire Girls in Billerica.

She is survived by her daughters Patricia Westaway and her husband Donald of Rindge, NH, Julia Ripa of Winchester, Anne Gaiero and her husband Stephen of Goffstown, NH, and Sara Murray and her husband Joe of Billerica; her sons, John Ripa Jr. and his wife Kris of Billerica and William Ripa also of Billerica. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, four great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She was the mother of the late Victor Ripa.

Trudy loved her family and friends and had a strong sense of faith. She enjoyed traveling, reading, and found peace working in her garden. Her heart was always open and everyone found a loving friend in Trudy.

A private funeral Mass will be held at St. Matthew the Evangelist Parish at St. Mary Church, Billerica. Her burial will take place at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. Memorial contribution may be made in her name to the Macular Degeneration Center of Excellence, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Medical School Building, 3rd Floor (S3), rooms119-23, 55 Lake Avenue North, Worcester, MA USA 01655, c/o Johanna M. Seddon, MD or the, American Heart Association, www.heart.org. Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, Billerica

View the online memorial for Gertrude Barbara Ripa (Trudy)

Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
Memories & Condolences
October 25, 2020
God bless you Trudy on your journey to another world. You were a pilar of Strength and Grace always. You touched all lives you came in contact with. I remember when you took me in when i ran away from home for a few weeks and you called my parents to tell them i was at your home. I will always remember you fondly.
Elaine La Verde
Friend
October 25, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Lois MacKay
