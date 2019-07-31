Lowell Sun Obituaries
Morse-Bayliss Funeral Home - Lowell
122 Princeton Boulevard
Lowell, MA 01851
(978) 458-6841
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Morse-Bayliss Funeral Home - Lowell
122 Princeton Boulevard
Lowell, MA 01851
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Morse-Bayliss Funeral Home - Lowell
122 Princeton Boulevard
Lowell, MA 01851
Gertrude E. (Sundkrist) Smith

Gertrude E. (Sundkrist) Smith Obituary
Gertrude E. (Sundkrist) Smith
Loving mother, grandmother,

and great-grandmother

Gertrude E. "Gert" (Sundkrist) Smith, of Concord, NH, formerly of North Chelmsford, died peacefully July 28, 2019, in Lowell, her family at her side, aged 100 years. She was the beloved wife of the late Russell R. Smith, with whom she shared 36 years of marriage.

Born in Lowell, January 3, 1919, a daughter of the late Carl and Maud (Long) Sundkrist. She received her education in the Lowell school system.

For many years, Gert worked at the former Alexander's Supermarket and J.M. Fields before staying home to raise her growing family.

During the summer months, Gert enjoyed spending time with her cherished family at Constantine Park, swimming and hosting cookouts, or catching a double feature at the Tyngsborough Drive-In.

She is survived by two daughters, Gail A. Tucci and her husband Ralph of Pittsfield, NH, and Donna G. Collins and her husband Thomas of Canaan, VT. Also, six grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. She was the mother of the late Norman Jones and sister of the late Ada Trainor.

SMITH - Friends will be received at the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, on Friday from 9 to 10 AM, followed by her Funeral Service at 10 AM. Interment in Fairview Cemetery, North Chelmsford. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Gert's Life Tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 31, 2019
