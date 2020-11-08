BILLERICA
Gertrude T. (Gendreau) Carey, 95, a longtime resident of Billerica, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 2, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Gertrude was born on March 10, 1925 in a farmhouse in Carlisle, Massachusetts, a daughter of the late Louis and Alice (Moreau) Gendreau. She was the beloved wife of the late Elliot J. Carey whom she married at St. Margaret's of Scotland Parish in Lowell, on November 25, 1945. Gertrude attended Elementary and Junior High School in Carlisle and graduated from Chelmsford High School, Class of 1943. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Chelmsford.Gertrude was born on a farm and spent most of life working the farm and tending to her gardens. To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under heaven and her life revolved around this passage, a time to plant, a time to grow, a time to harvest, and a time to rest. Gertrude is survived by her four sons and their wives: Ralph Carey and his wife Eleanor of Westminster, James Carey and his wife Valerie of Billerica, Daniel Carey and his wife Dianne of Chelmsford, and Robert Carey and his wife Pamela of Attleboro. She was greatly blessed by her 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Gert is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Doris McCarthy and Nancy Dufresne and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved daughter Gertrude M. Carey, her brother Robert Gendreau and her sister-in-law June Gendreau. Funeral Services and Interment will be held privately. Memorial donations may be made in Gertrude's name to Central Food Ministry, 370 West Sixth Street, Lowell, MA 01850 or online at http://cfministry.org/donate
. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen Street, CHELSMFORD. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM
and find us on Facebook. View the online memorial for Gertrude T. Carey