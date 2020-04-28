|
|
of Ayer; 100
AYER
Gertrude V. "Trudy" Jodka, 100, died peacefully on April 24, 2020 at Lifecare Center of Nashoba Valley, Littleton. Trudy was born 100 years ago in Lawrence, the eldest daughter of Irish immigrants, William and Julia (Minehan) Harnedy. Here she met the love of her life, Albin J Jodka. It was love at first sight. They were married for 47 years until Al died in 1989. They settled in Ayer and raised their family of 5 kids. They were longtime owners of two Ayer businesses, the Melody Shop and Ayer Travel Service. Being avid travelers, Trudy bragged that she and Al had gone to 53 countries, 25 islands and on 15 cruises. Proud of her Irish heritage, she visited Ireland 9 times. Trudy is predeceased by her son, Robert Jodka and grandson, David Jodka, her brothers William and Richard Harnedy and, recently, her beloved sister Doris Ginchereau. She leaves her beloved children, daughter Sharon Jodka Carpenter and husband George; her 3 sons, Richard Jodka and his wife Kathy, Thomas Jodka and his wife Kathryn, Jonathan Jodka and his wife Kim; her daughter-in-law Sarah Jodka and her beloved sister and best friend, Marion Richards. She also leaves 11 grandchildren; Meghan, Zachary, Aaron, Emily, Libby, Molly, Anna, Charlie, Maddie, Nick, and Henry. And 8 great grandchildren; Colin, Brenna, Ryann, Reese, Clare, Andrew, Conor and Matthew. Trudy was an active member of St Mary's Church in Ayer and was the Director of their Minstrel Shows for 15 years. She was a 30 year member of the Nashoba Hospital Auxiliary and directed the fashion shows for the annual dinner dance fundraiser. She and Al were members of the Shirley Players, the Harvard Players and Trudy co- chaired the Ayer Bicentennial Celebration, the Ayer Fayer and Ayer Revitalization Committee. She and Al loved the town of Ayer and Trudy lived here for 65+ years. Special thanks to the staffs at Nashoba Park Assisted Living and Lifecare Center in Littleton for their devoted, loving care for our mom. And a truly heartfelt thanks to Jane Reed R.N. from Nashoba Nursing who made home visits over many years.
Jodka
Due to restrictions on gathering immediate services will be held privately but a publicly attended Funeral Mass will be scheduled at a day and time to be announced. Memorial contributions may be made to Loaves and Fishes, PO Box 2, Ayer, MA 01432. The Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., Ayer is assisting the family with arrangements. For additional information or to leave an online condolence please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com.
View the online memorial for Gertrude V. Jodka
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 28, 2020