Of N. Chelmsford, MA
Gigi Pappas, 67 of N. Chelmsford, MA died suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Tufts New England Medical Center in Boston, MA surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Lowell, MA on August 7, 1953, the daughter of the late Stephen Gikas and Anna (Dragoumanous) Gikas. She was a graduate of Lowell High School with the class of 1971.
She was the proud owner and founder of Consignment Corner in Amherst, NH. Gigi was a hard-working woman, who dedicated her life to her business. She opened her first store 27 years ago in 1993 in Dracut, MA. She then expanded and moved her business to North Chelmsford in 2003. Lastly, in 2020, Gigi expanded again and moved her business to Amherst,NH, which she was so proud of. Throughout the years, she taught her only daughter, Molly the ropes of how to operate the business, and later, her grandson, Shaun, her sidekick, whom she loved working with. Her and Shaun worked side by side for the past 10 years. Shaun and Molly will continue to operate her business, and she would be so proud that her legacy will continue. Previously, Gigi worked at MaCom as a group leader and before that USCI.&nb! sp;
She was a member of the American Legion Post 313 Women Auxiliary Club in North Chelmsford. She enjoyed shopping, going to yard sales, traveling to Georgia, going on buying trips with her grandson, and was always a jokester. She always loved to pull pranks, and we know that you got us in the end mom by sending us that mouse to visit us moments before your passing.
She is survived by her only child, Molly Kelley-Muon and her husband Mot Muon of Dracut, MA, her grandchildren Shaun and Arianna Muon, brother Billy and wife, Gail Gikas of Littleton, MA and sisters Joann Pergakis of Spur, TX, and Pamela Robey of Chelmsford, MA. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Gigi Pappas of N. Chelmsford, MA died Sunday, November 29, 2020. A Private Graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Westlawn Cemetery, Lowell, MA.ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-256-4040. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com
