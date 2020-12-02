1/1
Gigi Pappas
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gigi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of N. Chelmsford, MA

Gigi Pappas, 67 of N. Chelmsford, MA died suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Tufts New England Medical Center in Boston, MA surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Lowell, MA on August 7, 1953, the daughter of the late Stephen Gikas and Anna (Dragoumanous) Gikas. She was a graduate of Lowell High School with the class of 1971.

She was the proud owner and founder of Consignment Corner in Amherst, NH. Gigi was a hard-working woman, who dedicated her life to her business. She opened her first store 27 years ago in 1993 in Dracut, MA. She then expanded and moved her business to North Chelmsford in 2003. Lastly, in 2020, Gigi expanded again and moved her business to Amherst,NH, which she was so proud of. Throughout the years, she taught her only daughter, Molly the ropes of how to operate the business, and later, her grandson, Shaun, her sidekick, whom she loved working with. Her and Shaun worked side by side for the past 10 years. Shaun and Molly will continue to operate her business, and she would be so proud that her legacy will continue. Previously, Gigi worked at MaCom as a group leader and before that USCI.&nb! sp;

She was a member of the American Legion Post 313 Women Auxiliary Club in North Chelmsford. She enjoyed shopping, going to yard sales, traveling to Georgia, going on buying trips with her grandson, and was always a jokester. She always loved to pull pranks, and we know that you got us in the end mom by sending us that mouse to visit us moments before your passing.

She is survived by her only child, Molly Kelley-Muon and her husband Mot Muon of Dracut, MA, her grandchildren Shaun and Arianna Muon, brother Billy and wife, Gail Gikas of Littleton, MA and sisters Joann Pergakis of Spur, TX, and Pamela Robey of Chelmsford, MA. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Gigi Pappas of N. Chelmsford, MA died Sunday, November 29, 2020. A Private Graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Westlawn Cemetery, Lowell, MA.ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-256-4040. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Graveside service
Westlawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
December 1, 2020
My deepest sympathy, love and prayers for all of her family and friends. May memories bring you peace and comfort during this difficult time.
Nancy H.
December 1, 2020
I am beyond saddened by the passing of GIGi. She was a fun loving person with a infectious smile. I am so greatful for her friend ship over the years she will sadly be missed by many who knew her . Please keep all your loving memories of her close to your heart. Fly high with the Angels Gigi you have earned your sparkle glitter wings. With deepest sympathy . Valerie.B and Carol .Wood
Valerie Bergeron
Friend
December 1, 2020
My heart is broken with a loss for words..Gigi was a wonderful person and will be greatly missed.... I have been visiting her stores since she started in Dracut.... will miss you
Pauline
November 30, 2020
I was one of her frequent shoppers. i loved going into the 3 buildings in North Chelmsford. then she moved to New Hampshire. I truly enjoyed talking with her. Heaven has gained another Angel May her memory live on through all that knew her
susan fortier
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved