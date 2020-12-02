I am beyond saddened by the passing of GIGi. She was a fun loving person with a infectious smile. I am so greatful for her friend ship over the years she will sadly be missed by many who knew her . Please keep all your loving memories of her close to your heart. Fly high with the Angels Gigi you have earned your sparkle glitter wings. With deepest sympathy . Valerie.B and Carol .Wood

Valerie Bergeron

Friend