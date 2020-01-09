|
|
of Dracut, MA; 78
USAF TSgt (Ret) Gilbert A. Dufresne, 78, of Dracut, MA, died Monday January 6, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by his family, following a long illness.
He leaves his wife of 51 years Carmen N (Couillard) Dufresne and their 3 children Celeste Campbell her husband Doug Campbell of Brockton, MA, Michelle Foley her husband Scott Foley of Windermere, FL and son Paul Dufresne his wife Dawn Dufresne of Greenfield, NH. Gilbert was the proud grandfather of six grandchildren; Shawn and Mathieu Trepanier, Madeline and Maxxwell Foley and Eva and Emilie Dufresne and one great grandchild Kayden Trepanier. Gilbert also leaves behind many neices and nephews.
Born on July 5, 1941 in Lowell MA to Juliette and Armand Dufresne, Gilbert was one of 7 siblings; Jeanine Gallairdetz of Austin, TX, Lorraine Larose of Huntsville, AL, Jerry Dufresne wife Rosalyn of Tumwater, WA , a sister-in-law Linda Dufresne of Council Bluffs, IA and the late Ronald Dufresne, Norman Dufresne,and Baby Paul Dufresne .
In his early years, Gilbert joined the United States Air Force and as served as Military Police for 20 years, upon his retirement from the USAF he worked in the private sector for Raytheon for over 12 years. Gilbert married Carmen on November 28, 1968.
Gilbert had a passion for classical music and opera and enjoyed time with his family. He will be truly missed for his sense of humor, his patriotism and devotion to his family.
The Dufresne family would like to thank the Merrimack Valley Hospice team for the wonderful care given to Gilbert.
Dufresne
His funeral services will be held Monday January 13th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the St Josephs Cemetary Chapel, 99 Riverneck Rd,, Chelmsford, MA. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 Merrimack St. Bldg 9, Lawrence, MA 01843. To leave an online condolence or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
View the online memorial for Gilbert A. Dufresne
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 9, 2020