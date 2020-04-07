|
|
Brother, Husband, Father, Uncle,
Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Friend
Lowell
died peacefully at Lowell General Hospital on April 4th, 2020 in Lowell, MA at the age of 82. Gilbert was born on April 29th, 1937 in Limestone, Maine to the late Aurielle (Ralph) Duprey and Leda Duprey. He married Theresa Duprey in 1966 and shard 50+ years of marriage. After moving to Lowell, MA., Gilbert began working for Lowell Shoe Co. as a shipping/receiving supervisor. Over the years he started his own business in the floor cleaning industry. the couple welcomed 7 children into their home and Gill set about teaching them the true values of hard work and reliance of family. After an early retirement Gill spent most of his time providing for his wife and kids at home. His children remember him as a kind, driven father who encouraged them to pursue their goals.
Gilbert loved gardening and often spent most of the warmer months outside. He was a generous individual who loved giving back and who was passionate about local sports of all levels. He was an active and dedicated member of the St. Marguerite D'Youville Parish and often volunteered with the Men's Club. Gilbert was also a member of the Men of St. Joseph organization.
He was the husband of the late Theresa Duprey (70).
Gilbert is survived by his 7 children, Cheryl A Fauvel & husband James Fauvel of (Dracut), Lisa Toupin & husband Michael Toupin of (Pelham, NH), Brenda Duprey of (Dracut, MA), Cynthia Duprey (Wilmington, MA), Karen Vitale & Husband Anthony Vitale of (Port Saint Lucie, FL), Wayne Duprey of (San Francisco, CA), Michael Duprey & Wife Kasey Duprey of (Nashua, NH) & his Predeceased Grandchild Nicholas, 10 grandchildren Nathan, Alicia, Branden, Zachary, Anthony, Rebecca, Emma, Lucas, Andrew and Austin & 1 Great Grandson James. As well as his siblings Joanne Malone of (Hudson, NH), The late Jean Potzner & husband Joseph Potzner of (Hudson, NH), The Late Dick Duprey of (Canada), Roland Duprey & wife Jackie Duprey of (Caswell, ME), Normand Duprey & wife Arlene Duprey of (Caswell, ME), Dorothy Potzner & husband Steve Potzner of (Holbrook, MA), Linda Lucorratti & Robert Lucorratti of (Wilmington, MA), the late Thelma Duprey of (Caswell, ME) & the late Vincent Duprey of (Caswell, ME) as well as many nieces and nephews.
Duprey
Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, April 9th from 9am to 11am at the Dracut Funeral Home. Due to state-wide restrictions, please keep in mind that there are only 10 people welcome into the facility at once. There will be no reception afterward due to current events of COVID-19. All are welcome to attend A celebration of Gill's life that will be held at a date later to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Lowell General Cancer Center at 295 Varnum Avenue Lowell, MA. The family would like to thank all Nurses and Doctors for their efforts, care & dedication. To leave an online condolence, story, or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com, or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
View the online memorial for Gilbert A. Duprey
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 7, 2020