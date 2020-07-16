1/1
Gisele J. Johnson
1930 - 2020
Beloved mother, step-mother, grandmother, sister and friend;

Atkinson/Pelham, NH

Gisele J. (Lacasse) (Kerepka) Johnson, 90, of Atkinson, New Hampshire but formerly of Pelham passed away peacefully Friday July 10, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was the loving wife of Robert W. Johnson, who survives her.

Born in Causapsiscal Gaspe, Quebec, Canada on January 16, 1930, a daughter of the late Romeo and the late Alexandrine (Rodreig) Lacasse, she received her education at the Convent du Bonne Pasteur in St. Georges, Quebec

She moved to the United States in 1951 and resided in Pelham where she proudly raised her five children and also worked at Cousin's Restaurant in Pelham for many years. In 1985, she married Robert Johnson and now resides in Atkinson, NH and Florida in the winter.

A woman of many interests, Gisele loved music, musicals, Broadway shows, studied piano for 12 years was involved in Musical theatre. She also enjoyed shopping, fashion "tips" from her Soaps, birdwatching, the movies, cooking, but most of all, family gatherings.

Besides her husband, Gisele is survived by her five children Linda Valley and her husband Michael of Pelham, Suzanne Kerepka and her husband Frank Detellis of Pelham, Michele Greenwood and her husband Donald of Deming, NM, Marc Kerepka and Paul Kerepka both of Pelham; four stepchildren David Johnson of East Hampstead, NH, Alan Johnson and his wife Angelina of Laguna Niquel, CA, Daniel Johnson and his wife Lisa of Sammamish, WA and Julie Sorenson and her husband Evan of East Hampstead, NH; 11 grandchildren Jennifer Stott, Mykael Valley, Joshua Detellis, Sara Valley, Natassia Johnson, Hanna Sorenson, Elijah Sorenson, Sarah Johnson, Adam Johnson, Skyler Johnson and Mitchel Johnson; five siblings Margaret, Jean Louis, Charlotte, Yvon and his wife Laurette and Louise; and many nieces and nephews.

She was also predeceased by seven siblings.

The family extends a special thanks to Gisele's team at Merrimack Valley Hospice, who were all very kind to her.

Johnson

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, private funeral services were held for the family. A Celebration of Life will be held in her honor at a later date. E-condolences at www.pelhamfuneralhome.com Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to Pelham Good Neighbor Fund, P.O. Box 953, Pelham, NH 03076. Arrangements by the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME – PELHAM – NH (603) 635-3333.







Published in Lowell Sun on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pelham Funeral Home
11 Nashua Road
Pelham, NH 03076
(603) 635-3333
