Loving Mother, Grandmother, Great-grandmother, Aunt and Friend BILLERICA Giuseppina (Tranfaglia) Tammaro, beloved wife of the late Giuseppe Tammaro died Sunday at the Care Dimensions Hospice House in Lincoln after a brief illness.
She was born March 6, 1928 in Mirabella Eclano, Italy a daughter of the late Pasquale and Francesca (Guarino) Tranfaglia and lived in the North End of Boston before moving to Billerica in 1963. Mrs. Tammaro worked as a seamstress for many years and enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by one daughter, Marie Coleman and her husband Bruce; three sons, Leo Tammaro, Carl Tammaro and Patrick Tammaro and his wife Lisa as well as six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Frank Tranfaglia. TAMMARO oF Billerica, formerly of the North End and Italy, April 29, Giuseppina (Tranfaglia) Tammaro. Funeral Friday, May 3rd from the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica at 8 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Theresa Church, Billerica at 9 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Visiting hours will be held Thursday, May 2nd from 4 – 7 p.m. Entombment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , www.arthirtis.org Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 30, 2019