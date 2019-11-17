|
1929 - 2019
Billerica
Gladys L. "Penny" Flood (Prince) died peacefully, surrounded by family, after a brief illness, at the age of 90 on November 7, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert "Bob" Flood and a Loving Mother, Grandmother, Great-grandmother, Great-great-grandmother, Sister and Friend.
Penny was born in Malden on October 10, 1929 and was the daughter, and raised by, the late Leslie L. and step-mother Gertrude Prince. Daughter of the late Gladys (Grundy) Prince. She was a longtime resident of both Billerica, MA and Bow Lake, Strafford NH., before retiring to Sebring FL with her husband.
She was the Loving Mother of three sons, Thomas Flood and his wife Diane of Strafford, NH, Robert Flood and his wife Nancy of Derry, NH and Paul Flood and his wife Deborah of Londonderry, NH; two daughters, E. Ann Doherty and her husband John of Billerica and Noreen Bullock and her husband Thomas of Munroe, NC. She was the Loving Grandmother of Douglas, Michele, Melissa, Kimberly, Geoffrey, Kate, Mallory, Cristi, Daniel, Spenser and Meghan as well as Loving Great Grandmother of Jenna, Malarie, Thomas, Jason, who predeceased her, Averie, Nathan, Jack, Gwendolyn, Hannah, Zachery and Steven, as well as Great-Great Grandmother to Jameson. She was also the sister of John Prince of Maine and the late Phillip Cobey, William Prince and Leslie Prince.
Penny spent most of her days, while living in Billerica, as a Stay-At- Home-Mother, raising her five children. She later found her "Dream Job" working as a Baker at the Shawsheen Technical High School for many years. She was a woman who could always be counted on and if you were lucky enough to be called her friend, you would forever be her friend.
FLOOD – Gladys L. "Penny" Flood of Sebring, FL formerly of Billerica and Bow Lake, Strafford, NH. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, Nov. 23 in the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica at 12 noon. Visitation will be held from 11– 12 prior to the service. Burial in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Parkland Medical Center, 1 Parkland Drive, Derry, NH 03038. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 17, 2019