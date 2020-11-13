Gladys May Angus, age 98, a resident of Covina, California went to be with the Lord on October 31, 2020.



Gladys May Angus was born in Chelmsford, Massachusetts to Thomas and Mary Bridgeford on April 22, 1922. She was Valedictorian of the Chelmsford High School Class of 1940.



She was predeceased in 2014 by her Husband of 72 years Alfred John Angus, and her son in 2004, Alfred (Ted) Angus, Jr.



Gladys enjoyed reading, politics and watching sports, especially the Boston Celtics and Red Sox. She was a fierce feminist and advocate her entire life.



She is survived by her son Brian Angus and his wife Leticia of Walnut, CA, three grandchildren; Jeffrey and his wife Melissa and great- grandchildren, Ryley, Brodie and Addison Angus; of Park Ridge, NJ, Lyndsey Angus and her partner Jennifer McKibben of Pensacola, FL, and John Angus, his wife Kelly and granddaughter Hadleigh of Knoxville, TN.



She was the last of her generation predeceased by her sisters Grace Luke, her husband Wendell and Ruth Passler also her in laws the late Robert Angus, Mary Davis, Margaret Dillon, Esther Hanson, and Edna Angus.



She is survived by nieces and nephews, Nancy Bauer, Wendell Luke, Jr., Joy Messer, MaryLyn Colburn, Mary Ellen Prior, Gary Davis, Christine Gagnon, Scott Hanson, and Doug Hanson; and many great- nieces and nephews.



She touched so many hearts in her life. Gladys will always be in our hearts.



There are many other family members and close friends that are going to miss her dearly.



May Gladys May Angus rest in peace with the Lord.

