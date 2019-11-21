|
Glenn Anthony Ferreira
formerly of Tewksbury, MA; 57
Glenn Anthony Ferreira, 57, of Gray, Maine passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at his home. Glenn was born on October 8, 1962, in Melrose, Massachusetts to Anthony and Mildred (Pearson) Ferreira.
Glenn grew up in Tewksbury, MA, attended Tewksbury public schools, and graduated from Tewksbury Memorial High School in 1980. Glenn was always interested in educating himself, and he attended UMass - Amherst and Suffolk University, and he graduated Magna Cum Laude from UMass Lowell with a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics. At the time of his passing, he was also working toward earning his Doctorate from the University of New Hampshire.
Glenn married Susan Zurawski, on June 16, 1990 in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, and they shared 29 years of marriage. Glenn had worked in the Information Technology departments at Anthem Blue Cross, and also for the State of Maine in Augusta.
Glenn is survived by his wife; Susan (Zurawski) Ferreira of Gray, ME, father; Anthony Ferreira of Tewksbury, MA, brother; Douglas Ferreira of Derry, NH, nephew; Eric Ferreira of Derry, NH, nephew; Christopher Ferreira of Andover, MA, and nephew; Matthew Ferreira of Andover, MA. Glenn was preceded in death by his mother; Mildred (Pearson) Ferreira of Tewksbury, MA.
A memorial service will be held from 4PM -
7 PM, on Friday, November 22, 2019, at the Wilson Funeral Home, 24 Shaker Road, Gray, Maine. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Sustainable Harvest International, Maine Public Radio, or National Public Radio.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 21, 2019