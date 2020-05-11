Formerly of Lowell, MA
Glenn M. Longtin-MacNeil, Formerly of Lowell, MA. Passed away on May 2, 2020 in Mount Dora, FL. He was the son of Richard F. and Paula (Barnes) Longtin. He was a graduate of Lowell High School.
He is survived by his spouse Brian J. MacNeil of Mount Dora FL, his brothers Richard F. Longtin Jr. and his wife Charlene of Springdale, OH, Keith Longtin and his wife Melissa of Mount Dora, FL. His stepmother Patricia (Reid) Longtin of Zellwood FL. He is also survived by 5 nieces and nephews, Brian, Mark, Cassandra, Abigail and Benjamin Longtin.
Burial will be private with the internment at St. Mary's Cemetery, Tewksbury, MA.
Donations in his name may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Funeral Home – www.loomisfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Lowell Sun from May 11 to May 31, 2020.