formerly of Tewksbury; 91 SALEM, NH Mrs. Gloria C. (Toscano) Savard, age 91, the proud mother of seven children, died peacefully in the care of her family and the staff of Hanover Hill Health Care Center in Manchester, NH, Sunday morning, May 26, after a long period of declining health. She was the beloved wife of Lionel "Paul" Savard, who died at age 47 in 1980, leaving Gloria to raise her young family of seven on her own. Gloria overcame numerous hardships, adversity, and financial difficulties, and was proud to have accomplished her maternal goals; living to see her children, grandchildren and great-grandson thrive.
She was born in Somerville, in July 1927, and raised in Cambridge and Arlington. After her marriage, she and Paul moved to Tewksbury in 1966, where she remained until 2000, when she moved to Southern New Hampshire.
In addition to her duties as a mother, she ran "All In One Day Care" center for children from her home.
As a resident of Tewksbury, she was a faithful communicant of St. Dorothy's Church, and held a powerful faith in God that helped her through life.
She leaves her children, Paul Savard and his wife Kelly (MacDonald) of Salem, NH, Donna Marie Mah and her husband Richard of Peabody, MA, David Joseph Savard and his wife Cynthia (Merrell) of Fremont, NH, Michele Gutman and her husband Roland of Salem, NH, Lisa Marie Hathaway of Derry, NH, Maryann Mitaev of Allenstown, NH, and Robin Chartier of Nashua, NH; fourteen grandchildren, one great-grandson; a brother, Robert Toscano of Providence, RI; many nieces and nephews; and was predeceased by her siblings, Inez Delia, Marie "Mary" Re, Edmund Toscano, Leo Toscano, Geno Toscano, Phillip Toscano; and sister-in-law, Mary Belanger. SAVARD Visiting hours Friday, May 31, from 4:00 until 8:00 pm, in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. Her funeral will begin Saturday, June 1, at 8:45 am, from the funeral home, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 am, in St. Dorothy's Church, corner of Harndon and Main Sts. (Rte. 38) Wilmington, Burial will be in Tewksbury Cemetery. visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on May 28, 2019