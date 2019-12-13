|
Loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother
Lowell
Gloria D. (Rondeau) Geoffroy, age 71, passed away on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at Tufts Medical Center in Boston after a brief illness. For 52 years, she was the beloved wife of Roger R. Geoffroy.
She was born in Lowell on Dec. 30, 1947, a daughter of the late Roland and Jeannette (Corcoran) Rondeau. Gloria was a lifelong resident of Lowell and a graduate of St. Joseph High School.
Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a secretary for Dr. David Morley in Lowell for over 20 years. Gloria enjoyed playing cards and bowling earlier in her life. She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother who's greatest joy was her family.
Besides her husband, Roger, she is survived by her son, Michael Geoffroy of Methuen; her two grandsons, Nicholas and Nathan Geoffroy; a brother, Norman Rondeau of Maine; also many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Maurice Rondeau.
Funeral services will be held privately at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, contributions in Gloria's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at - Arrangements are in the care of the Laurin Funeral Home, Lowell. To share your thoughts and memories of Gloria, please visit www.laurinfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 13, 2019