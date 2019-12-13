Lowell Sun Obituaries
Gloria D. Geoffroy


1947 - 2019
Gloria D. Geoffroy Obituary
Loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother

Lowell

Gloria D. (Rondeau) Geoffroy, age 71, passed away on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at Tufts Medical Center in Boston after a brief illness. For 52 years, she was the beloved wife of Roger R. Geoffroy.

She was born in Lowell on Dec. 30, 1947, a daughter of the late Roland and Jeannette (Corcoran) Rondeau. Gloria was a lifelong resident of Lowell and a graduate of St. Joseph High School.

Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a secretary for Dr. David Morley in Lowell for over 20 years. Gloria enjoyed playing cards and bowling earlier in her life. She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother who's greatest joy was her family.

Besides her husband, Roger, she is survived by her son, Michael Geoffroy of Methuen; her two grandsons, Nicholas and Nathan Geoffroy; a brother, Norman Rondeau of Maine; also many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Maurice Rondeau.

Funeral services will be held privately at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, contributions in Gloria's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at - Arrangements are in the care of the Laurin Funeral Home, Lowell. To share your thoughts and memories of Gloria, please visit www.laurinfuneralhome.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 13, 2019
