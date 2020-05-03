Lowell
Gloria E. Charbonneau, 87, of Lowell passed away peacefully at Fairhaven Nursing Home in Lowell on April 29th, after a brief illness.
She was the oldest daughter of her parents, Albert and Mildred Charbonneau of Lowell. She was predeceased by a brother, Gerard Charbonneau (2014) and his wife, Pauline (2016) of Hudson, NH. Gloria is survived by an older brother, Roland, and his wife, Annette; a sister, Pearl; a brother, Robert, and his wife, Frances; a sister, Claire, and her husband, Paul; a brother, Paul; and brother, Richard, and his wife, Lucille, of Milford, NH; and several nieces and nephews.
Gloria graduated from Perkins School for the Blind (1952) of Watertown, MA where she learned how to be self-sufficient and to enjoy life with her many friends. Gloria retired from Feguson Industries for the Blind where she worked as a telephone operator/receptionist.
Her family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at Fairhaven Nursing Home especially to the nurses, Destinee and Grace; Stephanie, Lovelace, and Victoria, CNAs, who were so professional and kind to Gloria. The family's special thoughts and thanks are offered to Gloria's personal friend, Ellen Keefe, for her many years of helping Gloria.
ARRANGEMENTS - Gloria will be buried at St. Joseph Cemetery in Chelmsford at a private ceremony for her family members. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Perkins School for the Blind, 175 North Beacon St., Watertown, MA 02472 or to The Carroll Center for the Blind, 770 Centre St., Newton, MA 02458. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 3, 2020.