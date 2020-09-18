1/1
Gloria F. Faias
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LOWELL - Gloria F. (MacQuarrie) Faias, age 73, a longtime resident of Lowell died Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at her home following a long illness. She was the beloved wife of Roger W. Faias, to whom she was married for 41 years.

She was born in Lowell on April 22, 1947, and was a daughter of the late William Q. and Bernadette F. (Rondeau) MacQuarrie. She received her education in Lowell schools and attended Lowell High School.

Prior to her retirement, Gloria was employed as a solderer for 42 years by Raytheon.

She was as longtime member of the Le Chanteclerc Club (Snowshoe Club) in Dracut.

Gloria enjoyed going on cruises, listening to Golden Oldies, singing, dancing, going to the beach, and traveling with family and friends. However, her greatest joy was spending time in the company of her loving family.

Her family remembers her as always having a smile on her face and her kindness.

In addition to her husband, Gloria is survived by her son, Roger W. Faias, Jr. of Fayetteville, NC; her daughter, Dianna M. Faias of Gardener; two brothers, Richard MacQuarrie of Hudson, NH and Norman MacQuarrie and his wife Connie of Methuen; her granddogs, Whoopie, Rosie, and Meathead; and many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. She was also the sister of the late William "Bill" "Paul" MacQuarrie.

FAIAS - Relative and friends are invited to attend Gloria's Life Celebration at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell on Sunday from 1:00 until 5:00 PM. Her Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 10:00 AM at the St. Joseph Cemetery Pavilion, 96 Riverneck Rd., Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Gloria's memory to the Alzheimer's Association of MA, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.



View the online memorial for Gloria F. Faias


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Service
01:00 - 05:00 PM
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Service
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Cemetery Pavilion
Send Flowers
Burial
St. Joseph Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McKenna-Ouellette D'Amato - A Life Celebration Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved