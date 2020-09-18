LOWELL - Gloria F. (MacQuarrie) Faias, age 73, a longtime resident of Lowell died Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at her home following a long illness. She was the beloved wife of Roger W. Faias, to whom she was married for 41 years.
She was born in Lowell on April 22, 1947, and was a daughter of the late William Q. and Bernadette F. (Rondeau) MacQuarrie. She received her education in Lowell schools and attended Lowell High School.
Prior to her retirement, Gloria was employed as a solderer for 42 years by Raytheon.
She was as longtime member of the Le Chanteclerc Club (Snowshoe Club) in Dracut.
Gloria enjoyed going on cruises, listening to Golden Oldies, singing, dancing, going to the beach, and traveling with family and friends. However, her greatest joy was spending time in the company of her loving family.
Her family remembers her as always having a smile on her face and her kindness.
In addition to her husband, Gloria is survived by her son, Roger W. Faias, Jr. of Fayetteville, NC; her daughter, Dianna M. Faias of Gardener; two brothers, Richard MacQuarrie of Hudson, NH and Norman MacQuarrie and his wife Connie of Methuen; her granddogs, Whoopie, Rosie, and Meathead; and many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. She was also the sister of the late William "Bill" "Paul" MacQuarrie.
FAIAS - Relative and friends are invited to attend Gloria's Life Celebration at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell on Sunday from 1:00 until 5:00 PM. Her Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 10:00 AM at the St. Joseph Cemetery Pavilion, 96 Riverneck Rd., Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Gloria's memory to the Alzheimer's Association
of MA, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com
. View the online memorial for Gloria F. Faias