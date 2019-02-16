Gloria A. Ford

of Burlington, formerly of Lowell

BURLINGTON - Gloria A. (Morse) Ford, 73, of Burlington formerly of Lowell, passed away peacefully, Monday, February 11, 2019, with her loving family at her side at Blaire House of Tewksbury. She was the widow of the late William J. Ford who died in 1990.

A daughter of the late Gerald E. Morse and the late Hazel M. (Silva) Morse, she was born November 6, 1945, in Lowell, and was educated in the local schools.

She made her home in Lowell for most of her lifetime before residing in Burlington. Gloria loved being a mother and enjoyed raising her two daughters after the loss of her husband. She also liked to play bingo, crochet and do crossword puzzles. For over 40 years she worked for Raytheon in South Lowell, retiring as an inspector in 2008.

She is survived by her loving daughters, Kristine M. Barry and her husband, Patrick, of Woburn and Karen L. Prendergast and her husband, Brian, of York, ME; her grandchildren, Colin Barry, Kayci Barrry, Connor Prendergast and Adam Prendergast; her sister, Patricia Morse of Lowell; her brother, Donald Morse and his wife, Kathy, of Barrington, NH; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was also a sister of the late Michael Morse, and granddaughter of the late Raphael and Gertrude Silva.

Ford - YOU ARE INVITED TO HER VISITATION 10 A.M. UNTIL 1 P.M. ON SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 17, AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL 978-458-6816. HER FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BE HELD AT 1 P.M. FOLLOWING THE VISITATION AT THE FUNERAL HOME. MEMORIALS IN HER NAME TO OF MASSACHUSETTS AND NEW HAMPSHIRE, 309 WAVERLY OAKS RD., WALTHAM MA 02452.