Gloria J. Cimmino

Devoted wife, mother, and grandmother



TEWKSBURY - Gloria Jean (Lombardi) Cimmino, age 63, a resident of Tewksbury for over 20 years, passed away in the care of her family and Merrimack Valley Hospice at the High Pointe Hospice House in Haverhill on Thursday, February 14, 2019.



She was the beloved wife of Joseph Cimmino with whom she celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary on September 29, 2018.



Born in Everett on September 29, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Ralph N. Lombardi and the late Rose (Goodman) Lombardi.



Gloria was raised in Everett, and attended Everett schools.



She dedicated her life to raising her family and treasured each minute she was able to spend with her grandchildren.



Gloria enjoyed playing bingo, collecting key chains, and following the New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by five sons, Joseph J. Cimmino, Vincent P. Cimmino and his fiancé Tara Gagnon, and Louis Cimmino, all of Tewksbury, John Cimmino of Worcester, and Matthew J. Cimmino and his fiancé Makayla DiMauro of Tewksbury; four grandchildren, Kyle J. Masone, Cameron L., Jaxon P. and Lyla M. Cimmino, all of Tewksbury; her siblings, Eileen Frizzi and her husband Anthony of Revere, Ralph N. Lombardi of Boston, Teresa M. D'Albenzio of Derry, NH, Lorraine E. Smith of Plymouth, Patricia R. Tranfaglia and her husband James of E. Wareham, and Andrea L. Lapham and her husband Neil of Hawaii; also many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.



Gloria was the sister of the late Mary and Lori Lombardi.



CIMMINO - Gloria J. (Lombardi). Calling hours are Tuesday, Feb. 19, from 4-8 pm, at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury. Her funeral procession will begin on Wednesday, Feb. 20, at 9 am, at the funeral home, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 am, at St. William's Church, 1351 Main St., Rte. 38, Tewksbury. Interment at St. Mary Cemetery, Tewksbury. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to , www.kidney.org, 209 West Central St., Suite 220, Natick, MA 01760.