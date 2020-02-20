|
Beloved mother, grandmother,
aunt and friend
NASHUA, NH
Gloria J. (Tacconi) Pearsall, 90, of Nashua, NH, but formerly of the Highlands section of Lowell passed away peacefully Wednesday morning February 19, 2020 at the Community Hospice House in Merrimack, New Hampshire.
She was the loving wife of the late Paul P. Pearsall who died in 1988.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, December 19, 1929, a daughter of the late Tello and the late Helen (Kondratowicz) Tacconi, she was a communicant of St. Margaret of Scotland Church while living in Lowell.
Gloria attended Lowell schools and was a graduate of Keith Hall and Lowell Commercial College (nka U/Mass Lowell).
Prior to her retirement, she was an Executive Secretary at the former Wang Labs in Lowell for many years.
Among her many interests, Gloria enjoyed classical music, the arts, travelling and gardening.
She is survived by a daughter Helena DeMasse and her husband Robert of Groton, MA; two sons Paul P. Pearsall and his fiancée Anna Terrones of Merrimack, NH and Gerald M. Pearsall of Mont Vernon, NH; three grandchildren Lauren Pearsall, Daniel Pearsall and Alexa DeMasse; and many nieces and nephews.
Gloria was also predeceased by her brothers Rino and Richard Tacconi and her daughter in law Cheryl (Moylan) Pearsall in 2011.
The family would like to acknowledge the excellent care provided by Langdon Place in Nashua, NH.
Friends may call at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST. in Lowell from 4 to 7 P.M. Friday February 21, 2020. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass to be celebrated Saturday morning at ST. MARGARET OF SCOTLAND CHURCH at 10 o'clock followed by burial in St. Patrick Cemetery. E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to the Community Hospice House, 210 Naticook Rd., Merrimack, NH, 03054. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 20, 2020