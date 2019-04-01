|
Gloria J. (Miller) Roy
formerly of Dracut
New Hampshire - Gloria J. (Miller) Roy, 92, formerly of Dracut, Mass., died March 27, 2019 at the Hillsborough County Nursing Home in Goffstown, NH. She was the beloved wife of the late Alfred J. Roy for 55 years.
Gloria was born in Lowell, Mass., on April 16, 1926, one of four children born to the late Catherine V. (Feeney) and Henry A. Miller. She was educated in Lowell schools. She resided on Old Marsh Hill Road in Dracut for the past 52 years. She was a communicant of St. Michael's Church, Lowell.
Gloria worked at the Dutch Tea Room, local textile mills and spent 37 years with Raytheon Company, in the recovery area, before retiring together with Al in 1989. She was a member of IBEW, Local 1505.
Gloria enjoyed square dancing with the Town Travelers, cruises and traveling with Al. She also loved knitting, crocheting, and watching old movies. She was a huge fan of the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots, and she especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Gloria was known by many as a kind and generous person.
Gloria is survived and will be deeply missed by her daughter, Leslie Thompson and her husband James of Litchfield, NH; two grandchildren, Cynthia Merrill and her husband Bruce of Finscastle, VA; Deborah Watts and her husband Matthew of Goffstown, NH.; three great-grandchildren, Sean Sirois of Manchester, NH., Alicia Sirois of Goffstown, NH. and Stephen Belanger of Pembroke, NH., a great-grandson, Killian Sirois of Manchester, NH., and a niece Kathleen Groce and her husband George of Auburn, NH., as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was pre-deceased by her brother, Donald Miller of Waterford, N.Y., sisters Dorothy Staples of Manchester, NH. and Mildred Miller of Lowell, as well as her great-grandson, Logan Watts of Goffstown, NH.
ROY - Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on MONDAY , April 1st, from 9-10AM, at DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT, MA. Her funeral will be held from the funeral home at 10AM, with her Funeral Mass to follow at St. Michael's Church in Lowell at 11AM. Her burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Lowell. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Gloria's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 1, 2019