Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael's Church
Lowell, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Roy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria J. (Miller) Roy


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gloria J. (Miller) Roy Obituary
Gloria J. (Miller) Roy
formerly of Dracut
New Hampshire - Gloria J. (Miller) Roy, 92, formerly of Dracut, Mass., died March 27, 2019 at the Hillsborough County Nursing Home in Goffstown, NH. She was the beloved wife of the late Alfred J. Roy for 55 years.
Gloria was born in Lowell, Mass., on April 16, 1926, one of four children born to the late Catherine V. (Feeney) and Henry A. Miller. She was educated in Lowell schools. She resided on Old Marsh Hill Road in Dracut for the past 52 years. She was a communicant of St. Michael's Church, Lowell.
Gloria worked at the Dutch Tea Room, local textile mills and spent 37 years with Raytheon Company, in the recovery area, before retiring together with Al in 1989. She was a member of IBEW, Local 1505.
Gloria enjoyed square dancing with the Town Travelers, cruises and traveling with Al. She also loved knitting, crocheting, and watching old movies. She was a huge fan of the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots, and she especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Gloria was known by many as a kind and generous person.
Gloria is survived and will be deeply missed by her daughter, Leslie Thompson and her husband James of Litchfield, NH; two grandchildren, Cynthia Merrill and her husband Bruce of Finscastle, VA; Deborah Watts and her husband Matthew of Goffstown, NH.; three great-grandchildren, Sean Sirois of Manchester, NH., Alicia Sirois of Goffstown, NH. and Stephen Belanger of Pembroke, NH., a great-grandson, Killian Sirois of Manchester, NH., and a niece Kathleen Groce and her husband George of Auburn, NH., as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was pre-deceased by her brother, Donald Miller of Waterford, N.Y., sisters Dorothy Staples of Manchester, NH. and Mildred Miller of Lowell, as well as her great-grandson, Logan Watts of Goffstown, NH.
ROY - Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on MONDAY , April 1st, from 9-10AM, at DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT, MA. Her funeral will be held from the funeral home at 10AM, with her Funeral Mass to follow at St. Michael's Church in Lowell at 11AM. Her burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Lowell. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Gloria's memory to: PO Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101. To leave an online condolence, story or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dracut Funeral Home
Download Now