of Pelham, NH, and formerly of Hudson, NH, Lowell, MA, and Nashua, NH
Gloria Jean Langlois, 75, of Pelham, NH, and formerly of Hudson, NH, Lowell, MA, and Nashua, NH, died Friday, September 13th at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH, with her loving daughter at her side.
She was born December 27, 1943 in Bangor, ME, daughter of the late Philip and Therese (Bergeron) Lessard.
Gloria was employed for many years at Alexander's Supermarket as a meat wrapper. She later worked at Donnelans Supermarket until her retirement in 2005.
She enjoyed watching game shows on t.v., scratching lottery tickets by the lake, cooking, and was an avid fan of the New England Patriots. She loved spending time with family and friends and will be missed by all who knew her.
Her loving family includes a daughter, Janet Langlois of Pelham, NH with whom she resided with since her retirement, a brother, Paul P. Lessard and his wife Maryjane of Sun City, AZ, a cousin, Linda Broadbent and her husband Gary of Endicott, NY, as well as a niece, nephew and several distant cousins.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, September 18th from 4pm -7pm in the DUMONT-SULLIVAN FUNERAL HOME, 50 FERRY ST., IN HUDSON, NH. A chapel service will take place on Thursday, Sept. 19th at 10am in the St. Joseph Cemetery Chapel, 96 Riverneck Road, Chelmsford, MA. All may meet at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family encourages donations be made in Gloria's loving memory to at . To share an online message of condolence or for directions, please visit www.dumontsullivan.com THE DUMONT-SULLIVAN FUNERAL HOME IN HUDSON IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 17, 2019