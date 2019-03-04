Gloria M. Beaupre

Westford Resident for 55 Years



WESTFORD - Gloria Mae (Robinson) Beaupre, age 84, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 1, 2019 in Westford.



She was born and raised in Lowell on June 17, 1934, a daughter of the late Abel and Loretta (Beckerson) Robinson.



Gloria was married to Edward Beaupre on July 19, 1953 and in 1964, moved to Westford MA where they raised their 5 daughters.



Gloria loved her family, was always passionate about animals and her pets, especially basset hound dogs, watching the birds, and gardening. She passionately supported the works of ASPCA. She worked several jobs throughout her married life, but remained at home caring for her beloved daughter Lynne until Lynne's death in 1992.



Gloria is survived by her husband Edward, who also resides at the Westford House in Westford with her until her death. She is also survived by her four daughters, Sandra and husband Bill McLaughlin of Butler, MO. Jeanine and her husband Paul Wheatley of Ayer MA, Ginger Beaupre of Spencer, MA and Leigh and her husband Ron McCullough of Hudson FL, along with 7 grandchildren, and 13 Great-Grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her two sisters Jacqueline Robinson Saindon, and Virginia Robinson and her beloved daughter of 29 years, Lynne Kathleen.



BEAUPRE - Family and friends are invited to celebrate Gloria's life at the J. A. HEALY SONS FUNERAL HOME, 57 N. Main St. WESTFORD, on Wednesday, March 6, from 4 to 7pm. Funeral Thursday morning with her Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 o'clock at St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, 107 N. Main St., Westford. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kitty Angels, PO Box 638, Tyngsboro, MA 01879 or to the at www.alz.org/donate - To share your thoughts and memories of Gloria, please visit www.healyfuneralhome.com - Funeral Directors, Ronald, D'Amato, Scott Laurin and James McKenna. Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary