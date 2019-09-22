|
|
Loving mother and grandmother
DRACUT
Gloria Ryan, Ph.D., age 79, a resident of Dracut, passed away on September 18, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the devoted wife of the late Captain Arthur Ryan (ret.) of the Lowell Police Dept. who died on April 13, 2019. Gloria and Arthur were married for 60 years. Gloria was born in Berlin, N.H. on September 15, 1940 and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Violet M. (Patenaude) Lamontagne. She was educated in various Catholic and public schools and was a graduate of Tenney High School in Methuen. After more than a decade of raising her two sons, she enrolled at Lowell State College where she earned her bachelor's and master's degrees. She then studied at Boston College where she earned a Ph.D. in Education.
Gloria was a longtime employee of the Dracut Public School system who was dedicated to helping children with special needs. After years of teaching, she took on administrative roles and eventually retired as the Director of Special Education.
Gloria was an avid reader who enjoyed mystery novels as well as English mystery movies and shows. She was a talented musician and artist. She flew planes and shared many adventures with her husband Arthur in the air, on land and on the sea. Some of her happiest days were spent reading a good book by the ocean with the sounds of breaking waves in the background. She adored her grandchildren. Spending time with them and hearing about their daily activities always brought a smile to her face.
She is survived by two sons and two daughters-in-law, Arthur H. Jr. and Judith Ryan of Dracut and Daniel B. and Patricia Guajardo Ryan of San Antonio, Texas; five grandchildren, Erin LaFlamme and her husband Ryan of Dracut, Alexander Ryan of Houston, Texas, Emmanuel Guajardo of Laredo, Texas, James Ryan of Dracut and Jonathan Ryan of Dracut, a sister and brother-in-law, Arlene and Wallace Ouellette of NH; a sister-in-law, Pauline Lamontagne of NH; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. She was the sister of the late Norman Lamontagne.
RYAN
Gloria Ryan, Ph.D. Relatives and friends will be received at the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME, 4 Cassaway Dr., Tyngsborough on Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral Tuesday morning with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 9 AM in the Parish of Saint Rita, 158 Mammoth Road, Lowell. Committal services will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute at dana-farber.org. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com. Funeral Directors Roland W. Martin and Daniel R. Martin.
View the online memorial for Gloria Ryan, Ph.D.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 22, 2019