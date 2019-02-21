Gloria V. (Jean) Fauvel

loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother



DRACUT - Gloria V. (Jean) Fauvel, 87, a longtime Dracut resident, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at a local healthcare facility. She was the wife of the late Maurice J. Fauvel.



Born in Lowell on November 11, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Rose (Levesque) Jean. Gloria was a long time parishioner of Ste. Marguerite D'Youville Parish, formerly Ste. Therese Church.



Most important to Gloria was spending time with her family.



She leaves six children; Gloria M. Labrecque and her husband Thomas, Maurice Fauvel and his wife Susan Morrison, Mary Doucette, Theresa Tsui and her husband Terrence, Raymond Fauvel, Diane Gauthier and her husband Thomas, 14 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, 5 siblings; Leo Jean and his wife Peggy, Wilrose Jean and his wife Marrietta, Joseph Jean and his wife Joanne, Vicky Beaulieu and Rose Poirier and her husband Leon.



FAUVEL - Relatives and friends are invited to Gloria's Life Celebration on Friday from 3:30 until 6:30 PM at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday morning at 10 AM in Ste. Mar-guerite D'Youville Parish (Ste. Therese Church), 1340 Lakeview Avenue, Dracut. Burial will follow in the Gibson Cemetery, Pelham, NH. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gloria's name may be made to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 12, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com. Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary