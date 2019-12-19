|
|
formerly of Nashua and Hudson, NH,
and Lawrence, MA
Gloria Y. (Gaudette) (Gauthier) Consoli, 93, formerly of Nashua and Hudson, NH, and Lawrence, MA passed away quietly after failing health on December 17, 2019 at Palm Center in Chelmsford, MA. Born on July 8, 1926 in Nashua, she was the daughter of the late Emile A. and Eva L. (Hudon) Gaudette, owners of the former Buffet Restaurant at 119 West Pearl Street Nashua, NH and the Buffet Diner at 25 Canal Street, Nashua, NH.
She was educated at Presentation of Mary in Hudson, NH. Upon graduation she worked at the Probate and the Registry of Deeds offices in Nashua, NH.
She also worked at her family's restaurant, and performed data processing duties at Consolidated Foods Inc. of Nashua, NH. Other employment include Northeast Airlines Inc. in Andover, MA; Maremount Marketing Inc. in Wilmington, MA; Nixdorf Computer Corporation in Burlington, MA; North Atlantic Millwork Corporation in Winchester, MA. Gloria took great pleasure in watching the Boston Red Sox, ballroom dancing, and playing cribbage.
She was predeceased by a daughter, Pauline E. (Gauthier) Meehan of Nashua, NH. Her surviving children include Paul E. Gauthier of Erie, CO; Patricia A. (Gauthier) Goodale and her husband Donald of Loudon, NH; Priscilla A. (Gauthier) Harbour of Dracut, MA; and Peter A. Gauthier of Merrimack, NH. She also leaves six grandchildren and one great grandchild. She was predeceased by one sister, Yolanda (Gaudette) Raymond and sons-in-law Robert Harbour and Lawrence Meehan. Her surviving siblings include Reginald Gaudette, Maurice Gaudette, and Emily (Gaudette) Drouin.
Consoli
A Private Service will be held at DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, MA. Friends and family are invited to her Graveside Service on Friday, December 20th at 11 a.m. at St. Louis de Gonzague Cemetery, 752 W. Hollis St., Nashua, NH. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations in Gloria's honor may be made to Compassus Hospice and Palliative Care, 790 Turnpike St., Suite 202, N. Andover, MA 01845. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Gloria Y. Consoli
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 19, 2019